10 K-drama Actors Who Nailed the Bad Boy
A cutthroat real estate mogul relentless in pursuing power. His ruthless schemes and lack of morality make him a formidable antagonist
Image: SBS.
Joo Dan Tae (The Penthouse)
A chilling mistress, unyielding in her pursuit of revenge. Her calculated and destructive actions wreak havoc on those who cross her path
Image: JTBC.
Yeo Da Kyung (The World of the Married)
A cunning lawyer and mafia consigliere, determined to protect his interests at any cost. His strategic mind and ruthlessness add complexity to the narrative
Image: tvN.
Jang Joon Woo (Vincenzo)
A seemingly ordinary husband harboring dark secrets. His complex character unfolds, blurring the lines between good and evil
Baek Hee Sung (Flower of Evil)
Image: tvN.
A psychopathic serial killer targeting the hearing impaired. His sadistic nature and relentless pursuit create a tense atmosphere
Mo Tae Gu (Voice)
Image: NBC.
Min Joon Gook (I Can Hear Your Voice)
Image: SBS.
A sadistic killer reveling in torturing victims. His menacing portrayal adds suspense and intensity to the narrative
An immortal creature cursed to live forever, relishing in life's pleasures. His intriguing existence adds mystique to the storyline
Ok Eul Tae (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls)
Image: tvN.
A manipulative eunuch from the Goryeo Dynasty, cunningly scheming against the main lead. His devious actions add intrigue to the historical fantasy
Park Joong Heon (Goblin)
Image: tvN.
A wealthy, cruel heiress manipulating those around her. Her conniving character intensifies the drama in this iconic series
Kang Hee Soo (Boys Over Flowers)
Image: KBS2.
Click Here
A relentless mother determined to secure her children's success in prestigious universities. Her ruthless pursuit of social status adds depth to the narrative
Kim Joo Young (SKY Castle)
Image: JTBC.