Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Actors Who Shine in Any Genre

A versatile actor with intense charisma, excelling in romantic, action, and melodramatic roles. Watch "Crash Landing On You" on tvN for his captivating performance as Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok.

Image: tvN

Hyun Bin

A seasoned actress, she brings emotional depth to any character. Catch her in "Descendants of the Sun" on KBS, portraying the strong-willed Dr. Kang Mo-yeon.

Image: KBS

Song Hye-Kyo

A charismatic leading man with an incredible range, seamlessly transitioning between genres. Witness his talent in "While You Were Sleeping" on SBS.

Image: SBS

Lee Jong-suk

Adaptable and charming, she effortlessly excels in diverse roles. Explore her talent in "Pinocchio" on SBS, showcasing her versatility as a journalist.

Park Shin-Hye

Image: SBS

A powerhouse performer, equally adept in romance and fantasy. Don't miss "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" on tvN, where he portrays a complex character with finesse.

Kim Soo-hyun

Image: tvN

Jun Ji-Hyun

Image: SBS

A veteran actress, her magnetic presence shines in any genre. Experience her brilliance in "My Love from the Star" on SBS, a romantic fantasy drama.

A Hallyu star known for his captivating presence, excelling in romance and fantasy. Watch "The King: Eternal Monarch" on SBS to witness his royal performance.

Lee Min-ho

Image: SBS

A versatile actor, adept at both comedy and intense drama. Enjoy his acting in "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" on tvN, a delightful romantic comedy.

Park Seo-joon

Image: tvN

A charismatic actor, he brings depth to both romantic and dramatic roles. Explore his talent in "Uncontrollably Fond" on KBS, a heartbreaking melodrama.

Kim Woo-bin

Image: KBS

A versatile actress known for her realistic portrayals. Watch "It's Okay, That's Love" on SBS to appreciate her nuanced performance in a mental health-themed drama.

Gong Hyo-jin

Image: SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here