10 K-drama Actors Who Shine in Any Genre
A versatile actor with intense charisma, excelling in romantic, action, and melodramatic roles. Watch "Crash Landing On You" on tvN for his captivating performance as Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok.
Image: tvN
Hyun Bin
A seasoned actress, she brings emotional depth to any character. Catch her in "Descendants of the Sun" on KBS, portraying the strong-willed Dr. Kang Mo-yeon.
Image: KBS
Song Hye-Kyo
A charismatic leading man with an incredible range, seamlessly transitioning between genres. Witness his talent in "While You Were Sleeping" on SBS.
Image: SBS
Lee Jong-suk
Adaptable and charming, she effortlessly excels in diverse roles. Explore her talent in "Pinocchio" on SBS, showcasing her versatility as a journalist.
Park Shin-Hye
Image: SBS
A powerhouse performer, equally adept in romance and fantasy. Don't miss "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" on tvN, where he portrays a complex character with finesse.
Kim Soo-hyun
Image: tvN
Jun Ji-Hyun
Image: SBS
A veteran actress, her magnetic presence shines in any genre. Experience her brilliance in "My Love from the Star" on SBS, a romantic fantasy drama.
A Hallyu star known for his captivating presence, excelling in romance and fantasy. Watch "The King: Eternal Monarch" on SBS to witness his royal performance.
Lee Min-ho
Image: SBS
A versatile actor, adept at both comedy and intense drama. Enjoy his acting in "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" on tvN, a delightful romantic comedy.
Park Seo-joon
Image: tvN
A charismatic actor, he brings depth to both romantic and dramatic roles. Explore his talent in "Uncontrollably Fond" on KBS, a heartbreaking melodrama.
Kim Woo-bin
Image: KBS
A versatile actress known for her realistic portrayals. Watch "It's Okay, That's Love" on SBS to appreciate her nuanced performance in a mental health-themed drama.
Gong Hyo-jin
Image: SBS