Heading 3

may 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Actors Who Slayed Suit looks

Pujya Doss

Image: JTBC

Lee Jun-ho in King The Land

Lee Jun-ho’s portrayal of Gu Won in King The Land captivated audiences not just with his heartwarming romance, but also through his sophisticated fashion sense

The son of Netflix, since the inception of his acting career, has been recognized as a brilliant actor. He has emerged as one of the most stylish male leads of the year, notably for his role in My Demon

Image: NAMOO ACTORS

Song Kang in My Demon

Rowoon’s portrayal of Jang Shin-yu in this drama was a fusion of charisma and legal brilliance

Image: JTBC

Rowoon in Destined With You

In See You In My 19th Life, Ahn BoHyun is the heir of a wealthy family and an executive director. Like many affluent characters mentioned earlier, his wardrobe is adorned with beautiful pieces

Image: FNC Entertainment

Ahn BoHyun in See You In My 19th Life

In Taxi Diver 2, Shin JaeHa takes a supporting role that captured viewers' attention this year. His character, initially perceived as a cute guy, turned out to be a spy and the evilest villain

Image: J-Wide company

Shin JaeHa in Taxi Driver 2

Kang Min-hyuk, portraying Han Jun-Kyung, exhibited a sophisticated style as a wealthy businessman

Image: MBC

Kang Min-hyuk in Celebrity

Ahn Hyo-seop, who plays the handsome and capable CEO Kang Tae-moo is mostly in suits throughout the drama which is an absolute eye-feast

Kang Tae Moo in 'Business Proposal'

Image: SBS

Ye-jin wore a sleek navy blue jacket for an interview in the K-drama that made the fans swoon 

Image: tvN

Baek Ye-jin in 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One'

The list is incomplete without this K-drama character. He wore suits throughout the drama as a mafia lawyer

Song Joong-ki in 'Vincenzo'

Image: tvN

In Strong Girl NamSoon, Byeon WooSeok skillfully portrayed the role of the series' villain, bringing forth a dark and melancholic yet undeniably sexy aura

Byeon WooSeok in Strong Girl NamSoon

Image: VARO

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here