10 K-drama Actors Who Slayed Suit looks

Lee Jun-ho’s portrayal of Gu Won in King The Land captivated audiences not just with his heartwarming romance, but also through his sophisticated fashion sense
The son of Netflix, since the inception of his acting career, has been recognized as a brilliant actor. He has emerged as one of the most stylish male leads of the year, notably for his role in My Demon
Image: NAMOO ACTORS
Song Kang in My Demon
Rowoon’s portrayal of Jang Shin-yu in this drama was a fusion of charisma and legal brilliance
Image: JTBC
Rowoon in Destined With You
In See You In My 19th Life, Ahn BoHyun is the heir of a wealthy family and an executive director. Like many affluent characters mentioned earlier, his wardrobe is adorned with beautiful pieces
Image: FNC Entertainment
Ahn BoHyun in See You In My 19th Life
In Taxi Diver 2, Shin JaeHa takes a supporting role that captured viewers' attention this year. His character, initially perceived as a cute guy, turned out to be a spy and the evilest villain
Image: J-Wide company
Shin JaeHa in Taxi Driver 2
Kang Min-hyuk, portraying Han Jun-Kyung, exhibited a sophisticated style as a wealthy businessman
Image: MBC
Kang Min-hyuk in Celebrity
Ahn Hyo-seop, who plays the handsome and capable CEO Kang Tae-moo is mostly in suits throughout the drama which is an absolute eye-feast
Kang Tae Moo in 'Business Proposal'
Image: SBS
Ye-jin wore a sleek navy blue jacket for an interview in the K-drama that made the fans swoon
Image: tvN
Baek Ye-jin in 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One'
The list is incomplete without this K-drama character. He wore suits throughout the drama as a mafia lawyer
Song Joong-ki in 'Vincenzo'
Image: tvN
In Strong Girl NamSoon, Byeon WooSeok skillfully portrayed the role of the series' villain, bringing forth a dark and melancholic yet undeniably sexy aura