10 K-drama Actors Who Started as Idols
Pujya Doss
From chart-topping hits to acclaimed dramas like Hotel Del Luna, IU mesmerizes with her versatile talent, captivating audiences with her emotive performances and undeniable charm
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU :
With his heartthrob looks and compelling acting in True Beauty, Cha Eun-woo proves his mettle as a versatile performer, captivating fans on screen and stage
Image: Fantagio
Cha Eun-woo :
From Girls' Generation to leading lady, Im Yoon-ah shines in dramas like The K2, showcasing her acting prowess and earning praise for her compelling performances
Im Yoon-ah :
Image: SM Entertainment
Suzy seamlessly transitions from K-pop idol to celebrated actress, captivating audiences with her memorable roles in dramas like While You Were Sleeping
Image: Management SOOP
Bae Suzy :
Park Hyung-sik charms with his endearing performances in dramas like Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, proving his talent extends beyond the stage to screen
Park Hyung-sik :
Image: Star Empire Entertainment
From Girls' Generation to actress, Kwon Yu-ri shines in dramas like Defendant, showcasing her versatility and earning recognition for her captivating performances
Kwon Yu-ri :
Image: SM Entertainment
Kim Se-jeong captivates with her natural charm and impressive acting in dramas like School 2017, proving her talent as a multi-faceted entertainer
Kim Se-jeong:
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Yook Sung-jae steals hearts with his memorable roles in dramas like Goblin, showcasing his depth as an actor and earning acclaim for his compelling performances
Yook Sung-jae:
Image: Cube Entertainment
Krystal captivates with her enigmatic presence and nuanced acting in dramas like The Heirs, establishing herself as a versatile performer beyond her K-pop roots
Krystal Jung :
Image: SM Entertainment
Choi Soo-young shines in dramas like My Spring Days, captivating audiences with her charming personality and solidifying her status as a talented actress.
Choi Soo-young :
Image: Saram Entertainment