10 K-drama Actors Who Steal Every Scene
Charismatic and versatile, Lee Jong-suk captivates with his expressive acting. Known for hits like "While You Were Sleeping," he effortlessly steals scenes with his undeniable charm
IMAGE: MBC
Lee Jong-suk
A scene-stealer in "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," Kim Soo-hyun's emotive performances and magnetic presence make him a K-drama standout
IMAGE: tvN
Kim Soo-hyun
With a smile that lights up the screen, Park Bo-gum enchants audiences in dramas like "Love in the Moonlight," stealing hearts with his endearing portrayals
IMAGE: tvN
Park Bo-gum
A powerhouse in "Goblin," Gong Yoo's commanding screen presence and emotional depth make him an actor who leaves a lasting impact in every scene he graces
Gong Yoo
IMAGE: tvN
Dynamic and charismatic, Song Joong-ki shines in "Descendants of the Sun." His commanding presence and emotional range make him a scene-stealing actor
Song Joong-ki
IMAGE: tvN
Ji Chang-Wook
IMAGE: JTBC
From action-packed scenes to tender moments, Ji Chang-wook steals hearts in dramas like "Healer." His versatility and intensity make him a scene-stealing sensation
With roles like in "Crash Landing On You," Hyun Bin effortlessly steals scenes with his charismatic and suave demeanor, leaving a lasting impression on viewers
Hyun Bin
IMAGE: tvN
A global heartthrob, Lee Min-ho captivates in dramas like "The King: Eternal Monarch." His magnetic charm and regal presence make him a scene-stealing sensation
Lee Min-ho
IMAGE: SBS
Rising star Jang Dong-yoon shines in "Tale of Nokdu." His expressive acting and on-screen charisma make him a scene-stealer in every project
Jang Dong-yoon
IMAGE: KBS2
A scene-stealer in "Shopping King Louie," Seo In-Guk's comedic timing and emotional depth make him a versatile actor who leaves a memorable impact in every scene
Seo In-Guk
IMAGE: tvN