10 K-drama actors with amazing comic timing
A comedic genius, he steals the spotlight with his impeccable timing and hilarious antics, earning him recognition as one of the top K-drama actors in comedy.
Image: tvN
Jo Jung-suk
Renowned for his eccentric and hilarious characters, he injects infectious laughter into every scene, earning him widespread acclaim.
Image: tvN
Lee Kwang-soo
With his charming smile and impeccable comedic delivery, he effortlessly transitions between serious and humorous roles, captivating audiences with his versatility.
Image: tvN
Park Bo-gum
Master of subtle comedy, he infuses his characters with endearing quirks and comedic timing, elevating his performances to unforgettable heights.
Kim Soo-hyun
Image: tvN
With his natural charm and knack for comedy, he brings warmth and humor to every role, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.
Jung Hae-in
Image: JTBC
Despite his handsome appearance, he surprises audiences with his comedic prowess, effortlessly delivering laughs with his impeccable timing and expressive acting.
Lee Jong-suk
Image: DIsney+
Park Seo-joon
Image: tvN
Versatile and charismatic, he showcases impeccable comedic timing, effortlessly switching between humor and depth in his portrayals, captivating audiences with his talent.
Known for his captivating presence, he displays impeccable comedic timing, infusing his characters with charm and wit, leaving audiences enthralled.
Ji Chang-wook
Image: tvN
With his expressive eyes and subtle humor, he effortlessly delivers laughs, mastering the art of comedic timing in both light-hearted and serious roles.
Gong Yoo
Image: tvN
With his infectious charm and impeccable comedic timing, he brings laughter and joy to every role, effortlessly captivating audiences with his irresistible charisma and talent.
Park Hyung-sik
Image: JTBC