Pujya Doss

MARCH 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama actors with amazing comic timing 

A comedic genius, he steals the spotlight with his impeccable timing and hilarious antics, earning him recognition as one of the top K-drama actors in comedy.

Image: tvN 

Jo Jung-suk

Renowned for his eccentric and hilarious characters, he injects infectious laughter into every scene, earning him widespread acclaim.

Image: tvN 

Lee Kwang-soo

With his charming smile and impeccable comedic delivery, he effortlessly transitions between serious and humorous roles, captivating audiences with his versatility.

Image: tvN

Park Bo-gum

Master of subtle comedy, he infuses his characters with endearing quirks and comedic timing, elevating his performances to unforgettable heights.

Kim Soo-hyun

Image: tvN

With his natural charm and knack for comedy, he brings warmth and humor to every role, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Jung Hae-in

Image: JTBC

Despite his handsome appearance, he surprises audiences with his comedic prowess, effortlessly delivering laughs with his impeccable timing and expressive acting.

Lee Jong-suk

Image: DIsney+

Park Seo-joon

Image: tvN

Versatile and charismatic, he showcases impeccable comedic timing, effortlessly switching between humor and depth in his portrayals, captivating audiences with his talent.

Known for his captivating presence, he displays impeccable comedic timing, infusing his characters with charm and wit, leaving audiences enthralled.

Ji Chang-wook

Image: tvN

With his expressive eyes and subtle humor, he effortlessly delivers laughs, mastering the art of comedic timing in both light-hearted and serious roles.

Gong Yoo

Image: tvN

With his infectious charm and impeccable comedic timing, he brings laughter and joy to every role, effortlessly captivating audiences with his irresistible charisma and talent.

Park Hyung-sik

Image: JTBC

