10 K-drama actors with boyfriend-worthy aura
Gentle, kind smile, and a warm personality that makes him feel like a comforting friend
Image credits: Park Bo Gum‘s Instagram
Park Bo Gum:
Tall, charming, and has a mysterious aura that makes him intriguing
Image credits: Lee Jong Suk‘s Instagram
Lee Jong Suk:
Mature, charismatic, and exudes a confident and protective vibe
Gong Yoo:
Image credits: Gong Yoo‘s Instagram
Playful, charismatic, and has a boy-next-door charm
Park Seo Joon:
Image credits: Park Seo Joon‘s Instagram
Strong, intelligent, and has a calm demeanor that is reassuring
Kim Soo Hyun:
Image credits: Kim Soo Hyun‘s Instagram
Elegant, sophisticated, and has a mature, manly charm
Hyun Bin:
Image credits: VAST Entertainment‘s Instagram
Handsome, confident, and has a charismatic aura that draws people in
Lee Min Ho:
Image credits: Lee Min Ho‘s Instagram
Bright, energetic, and has a boyish charm that is endearing
Ji Chang Wook:
Image credits: Ji Chang Wook‘s Instagram
Cool, mysterious, and has a mature, manly appeal
Song Kang:
Image credits: Song Kang‘s Instagram
Tall, handsome, and has a pure, innocent charm
Nam Joo Hyuk:
Image credits: Nam Joo Hyu‘s Instagram