Pujya Doss

august 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama actors with boyfriend-worthy aura

Gentle, kind smile, and a warm personality that makes him feel like a comforting friend

Image credits: Park Bo Gum‘s Instagram

Park Bo Gum: 

Tall, charming, and has a mysterious aura that makes him intriguing

Image credits: Lee Jong Suk‘s Instagram

Lee Jong Suk: 

Mature, charismatic, and exudes a confident and protective vibe

Gong Yoo: 

Image credits: Gong Yoo‘s Instagram

Playful, charismatic, and has a boy-next-door charm

Park Seo Joon:

Image credits: Park Seo Joon‘s Instagram

Strong, intelligent, and has a calm demeanor that is reassuring

Kim Soo Hyun: 

Image credits: Kim Soo Hyun‘s Instagram

Elegant, sophisticated, and has a mature, manly charm

Hyun Bin: 

Image credits: VAST Entertainment‘s Instagram

Handsome, confident, and has a charismatic aura that draws people in

Lee Min Ho:

Image credits: Lee Min Ho‘s Instagram

Bright, energetic, and has a boyish charm that is endearing

Ji Chang Wook: 

Image credits: Ji Chang Wook‘s Instagram

Cool, mysterious, and has a mature, manly appeal

Song Kang: 

Image credits: Song Kang‘s Instagram

Tall, handsome, and has a pure, innocent charm

Nam Joo Hyuk:

Image credits: Nam Joo Hyu‘s Instagram

