10 K-drama Actors with Incredible Singing Talents
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
This heartwarming drama includes Ryu Jun-yeol, who was a member of the K-pop group 5urprise. It follows the lives of families and friends in a neighborhood during the 1980s
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Park Seo Joon stars in this historical drama alongside K-pop idols such as Taehyung (V) from BTS and Minho from SHINee. It revolves around a group of young warriors during the Silla dynasty
Hwarang
Image: KBS2
Park Hyung Sik, a member of ZE: A, stars in this rom-com about a woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard for a CEO.
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC
Kim Go Eun stars in this drama, while Nam Joo-hyuk, a former member of the K-pop group 5urprise, plays a supporting role. The story centers on college life and relationships
Cheese in the Trap
Image: tvN
This drama features a cast of K-pop idols, including Suzy (Miss A), Taecyeon and Wooyoung (2PM), IU, and more, in a storyline set in an arts high school
Dream High
Image: KBS2
IU, a well-known solo artist, stars in this historical drama about a modern woman who time-travels to the Goryeo era and becomes embroiled in political intrigue
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS TV
Lee Hyun-woo, a former child actor and member of the K-pop group 5urprise, stars in this drama about a talented musician and his romantic entanglements
The Liar and His Lover
Image: tvN
Cha Eun-woo from ASTRO stars in this drama about a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery to become beautiful and navigates her changed life
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
Kim So Hyun, a former member of the girl group I.B.I., stars in this school drama that explores the lives of students at an elite high school
Who Are You: School
Image: KBS2
Click Here
Kim Dong Hee, a member of the K-pop group D1CE, stars in this intense drama about high school students involved in criminal activities
Extracurricular
Image: Netflix