10 K-drama actors with most impressive performances
Known for his charismatic roles, Hyun Bin captivates audiences with his strong on-screen presence. From Secret Garden to Crash Landing on You, he delivers powerful performances.
Image: tvN
Hyun Bin
With charm and versatility, Song Joong-ki shines in diverse roles. His standout performances in Descendants of the Sun and Vincenzo showcase his acting prowess.
Image: tvN
Song Joong-ki
A master of emotional depth, Kim Soo-Hyun impresses in roles like My Love from the Star and It's Okay to Not Be Okay, leaving a lasting impact.
Image: tvN
Kim Soo-hyun
Park Seo-joon's appeal lies in his relatable characters. Whether in romantic comedies like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim or action dramas like Itaewon Class, he excels
Image: tvN.
Park Seo-joon
As a Hallyu icon, Lee Min-ho charms with his suave demeanor. From Boys Over Flowers to The King: Eternal Monarch, he crafts memorable characters
Lee Min-ho
Image: SBS
Ji Chang-wook
Image: JTBC
Known for his action-packed roles, Ji Chang-wook mesmerizes audiences. His performances in Healer and Suspicious Partner showcase his versatility and intense acting skills
Park Bo-gum
Image: tvN
With a sweet and sincere on-screen presence, Park Bo-gum captivates hearts. From Love in the Moonlight to Record of Youth, he delivers heartwarming performances
Lee Jong-suk
Image: JTBC
Lee Jong-suk's emotional depth and unique charm shine in dramas like While You Were Sleeping and Pinocchio, showcasing his ability to evoke empathy
Renowned for his intense portrayals, Yoo Ah-in impresses in complex roles. Secret Love Affair and Chicago Typewriter highlight his exceptional acting range
Yoo Ah-in
Image: tvN
A veteran actor with timeless appeal, Gong Yoo's performances in Goblin and Train to Busan showcase his ability to seamlessly transition between genres, leaving a lasting impact
Gong Yoo
Image: tvN