10 K-drama actors with neighbor vibes
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
Song Kang is a rising star with boyish good looks. He's great at playing sweet and charming characters
Image: JTBC
Song Kang
Nam Joo Hyuk is a model-turned-actor who quickly became popular. He's known for his tall height, handsome features, and athletic build
Image: Disney+
Nam Joo Hyuk
Cha Eun-woo is a member of the K-pop group Astro and a popular actor. He's famous for his ethereal good looks and charming personality
Image: Fantagio
Cha Eun-woo
Lee Do Hyun is known for his ability to transform into different roles. He has an intense gaze and brooding good looks
Lee Do Hyun
Image: tvN
Ahn Hyo Seop, a Canadian-Korean actor, is known for his tall height, good looks, and deep voice. He excels in both comedic and serious roles
Image: tvN
Ahn Hyo Seop
Rowoon, from the K-pop group SF9, is also a popular actor. He's recognized for his tall height, handsome features, and gentle personality
Rowoon
Image: JTBC
Kim Young Dae is a rising actor with good looks and a charming personality. He's skilled in both comedic and serious roles
Kim Young Dae
Image: tvN
Choi Hyun Wook is known for his boyish good looks and athletic build. He plays both sweet and charming characters well
Choi Hyun Wook
Image: tvN
Hwang In Youp, a model-turned-actor, quickly rose to fame. He's known for his tall height, handsome features, and brooding good looks
Hwang In Youp
Image: tvN
Click Here
Kim Min Kyu is a rising actor with good looks and a charming personality. He shines in both comedic and serious roles
Kim Min Kyu
Image: KBS2