july 20, 2024

10 K-drama actors with neighbor vibes

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

Song Kang is a rising star with boyish good looks. He's great at playing sweet and charming characters

Image: JTBC

Song Kang

Nam Joo Hyuk is a model-turned-actor who quickly became popular. He's known for his tall height, handsome features, and athletic build

Image: Disney+

Nam Joo Hyuk

Cha Eun-woo is a member of the K-pop group Astro and a popular actor. He's famous for his ethereal good looks and charming personality

Image: Fantagio

Cha Eun-woo

Lee Do Hyun is known for his ability to transform into different roles. He has an intense gaze and brooding good looks

Lee Do Hyun

Image: tvN

Ahn Hyo Seop, a Canadian-Korean actor, is known for his tall height, good looks, and deep voice. He excels in both comedic and serious roles

Image: tvN

Ahn Hyo Seop

Rowoon, from the K-pop group SF9, is also a popular actor. He's recognized for his tall height, handsome features, and gentle personality

Rowoon

Image: JTBC

Kim Young Dae is a rising actor with good looks and a charming personality. He's skilled in both comedic and serious roles

Kim Young Dae

Image: tvN

Choi Hyun Wook is known for his boyish good looks and athletic build. He plays both sweet and charming characters well

Choi Hyun Wook

Image: tvN

Hwang In Youp, a model-turned-actor, quickly rose to fame. He's known for his tall height, handsome features, and brooding good looks

Hwang In Youp

Image: tvN

Kim Min Kyu is a rising actor with good looks and a charming personality. He shines in both comedic and serious roles

Kim Min Kyu

Image: KBS2

