Pujya Doss

MARCH 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama actors with puppy eyes 

Lee Min Ho's deep, expressive eyes have made him a global heartthrob

IMAGE: MYM Entertainment

Lee Min Ho 

Kim Soo Hyun's magnetic gaze adds depth to his versatile acting skills 

IMAGE: Gold Medalist

Kim Soo Hyun 

His intense eyes bring a unique charm to every role he portrays

IMAGE: HighZium Studio

Song Joong Ki 

Hyun Bin's charismatic eyes have a magnetic quality that draws viewers in 

IMAGE: VAST Entertainment

Hyun Bin 

Ji Chang Wook's intense, soulful eyes complement his captivating performances

IMAGE: Glorious Entertainment

Ji Chang Wook 

Gong Yoo's expressive eyes convey a range of emotions, enhancing his acting prowess

IMAGE: Management SOOP

Gong Yoo 

Lee Jong Suk's mesmerizing eyes are a defining feature of his iconic roles

IMAGE: A-MAN Project

Lee Jong Suk 

His charming eyes contribute to his on-screen charisma and popularity

IMAGE: Awesome ENT

Park Seo Joon 

Kim Woo Bin's unique gaze adds depth to his characters, leaving a lasting impact

IMAGE: AM Entertainment

Kim Woo Bin 

Lee Jae Wook's intense and enigmatic eyes elevate his performances to another level

IMAGE: Lee Jae Wook's Instagram

Lee Jae Wook 

