10 K-drama actors with puppy eyes
Lee Min Ho's deep, expressive eyes have made him a global heartthrob
IMAGE: MYM Entertainment
Lee Min Ho
Kim Soo Hyun's magnetic gaze adds depth to his versatile acting skills
IMAGE: Gold Medalist
Kim Soo Hyun
His intense eyes bring a unique charm to every role he portrays
IMAGE: HighZium Studio
Song Joong Ki
Hyun Bin's charismatic eyes have a magnetic quality that draws viewers in
IMAGE: VAST Entertainment
Hyun Bin
Ji Chang Wook's intense, soulful eyes complement his captivating performances
IMAGE: Glorious Entertainment
Ji Chang Wook
Gong Yoo's expressive eyes convey a range of emotions, enhancing his acting prowess
IMAGE: Management SOOP
Gong Yoo
Lee Jong Suk's mesmerizing eyes are a defining feature of his iconic roles
IMAGE: A-MAN Project
Lee Jong Suk
His charming eyes contribute to his on-screen charisma and popularity
IMAGE: Awesome ENT
Park Seo Joon
Kim Woo Bin's unique gaze adds depth to his characters, leaving a lasting impact
IMAGE: AM Entertainment
Kim Woo Bin
Lee Jae Wook's intense and enigmatic eyes elevate his performances to another level
IMAGE: Lee Jae Wook's Instagram
Lee Jae Wook