Pujya Doss

MARCH 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Actors with Superhero-Worthy Physiques

Hyun Bin portrays a charismatic North Korean officer with a superhero-worthy physique, who falls for a South Korean heiress

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

Song Joong-ki embodies a dashing army captain with a superhero-worthy physique, igniting sizzling chemistry in this military medical drama

Image:  KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun

Park Seo Joon depicts a narcissistic executive with a superhero-worthy physique, whose icy heart melts for his loyal secretary

Image:  tvN.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Gong Yoo leads as a centuries-old goblin with a superhero-worthy physique, captivating viewers with his timeless charm

Image:  tvN.

Goblin

Kim Soo Hyun shines as an alien with a superhero-worthy physique, wooing both his leading lady and the audience

Image:  SBS.

My Love from the Star

Park Hyung Sik portrays a charming CEO with a superhero-worthy physique, who hires a petite but super-strong bodyguard

Image:  JTBC.

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Lee Min-ho embodies the rich and brooding Goo Jun-pyo with a superhero-worthy physique, earning heartthrob status in this iconic high school drama

Image:  KBS2.

Boys Over Flowers

Park Seo Joon embodies a determined underdog with a superhero-worthy physique, building a successful restaurant empire

Image:  JTBC.

Itaewon Class

Park Hyung Sik, among a star-studded cast, portrays a warrior with a superhero-worthy physique in the ancient Silla kingdom

Image:  KBS2.

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Ji Chang Wook stars as a mysterious night courier and investigator with a superhero-worthy physique, drawing viewers in with action-packed charm

Image:  KBS2.

Healer

