10 K-drama Actors with Superhero-Worthy Physiques
Hyun Bin portrays a charismatic North Korean officer with a superhero-worthy physique, who falls for a South Korean heiress
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Song Joong-ki embodies a dashing army captain with a superhero-worthy physique, igniting sizzling chemistry in this military medical drama
Image: KBS2.
Descendants of the Sun
Park Seo Joon depicts a narcissistic executive with a superhero-worthy physique, whose icy heart melts for his loyal secretary
Image: tvN.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Gong Yoo leads as a centuries-old goblin with a superhero-worthy physique, captivating viewers with his timeless charm
Image: tvN.
Goblin
Kim Soo Hyun shines as an alien with a superhero-worthy physique, wooing both his leading lady and the audience
Image: SBS.
My Love from the Star
Park Hyung Sik portrays a charming CEO with a superhero-worthy physique, who hires a petite but super-strong bodyguard
Image: JTBC.
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Lee Min-ho embodies the rich and brooding Goo Jun-pyo with a superhero-worthy physique, earning heartthrob status in this iconic high school drama
Image: KBS2.
Boys Over Flowers
Park Seo Joon embodies a determined underdog with a superhero-worthy physique, building a successful restaurant empire
Image: JTBC.
Itaewon Class
Park Hyung Sik, among a star-studded cast, portrays a warrior with a superhero-worthy physique in the ancient Silla kingdom
Image: KBS2.
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Ji Chang Wook stars as a mysterious night courier and investigator with a superhero-worthy physique, drawing viewers in with action-packed charm
Image: KBS2.
Healer