Pujya Doss

july 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama actors you need to keep an eye on

She is best known for her roles in the dramas The Uncanny Counter and Business Proposal. She is a talented actress with a bright future ahead of her

 Kim Sejeong 

Kim Sejeong’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas 30 but 17 and A Business Proposal. He is a charming actor with a growing fan base

 Ahn Hyo Seop 

Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram

She is best known for her roles in the dramas The King's Affection and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She is a versatile actress who can take on any role

Park Eun Bin 

Park Eun Bin’s instagram

She is best known for her role in the Netflix series Squid Game. She is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects

Jung Ho Yeon 

Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas True Beauty and The Sound of Magic. He is a charming actor with a lot of potential

Hwang In Yeop 

Hwang In Yeop’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas 18 Again and Melancholia. He is a talented actor who is quickly gaining popularity

 Lee Do Hyun 

Lee Do Hyun’s Instagram

She is a member of the K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. She has also starred in several dramas, including Tell Me What You Saw and Run On

Sooyoung

Sooyoung’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas All of Us Are Dead and The King of Disposition. He is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects

 Yoon Chan Young 

Yoon Chan Young’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas The Penthouse: War in Life and Shooting Stars. He is a charming actor with a lot of charisma

 Kim Young Dae 

Kim Young Dae’s Instagram

The top sensation who played the role Sun Jae in Lovely Runner has all the eyes on him from K-drama fans all around the globe

Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram

