10 K-drama actors you need to keep an eye on
She is best known for her roles in the dramas The Uncanny Counter and Business Proposal. She is a talented actress with a bright future ahead of her
Kim Sejeong
Kim Sejeong’s Instagram
He is best known for his roles in the dramas 30 but 17 and A Business Proposal. He is a charming actor with a growing fan base
Ahn Hyo Seop
Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram
She is best known for her roles in the dramas The King's Affection and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She is a versatile actress who can take on any role
Park Eun Bin
Park Eun Bin’s instagram
She is best known for her role in the Netflix series Squid Game. She is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects
Jung Ho Yeon
Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram
He is best known for his roles in the dramas True Beauty and The Sound of Magic. He is a charming actor with a lot of potential
Hwang In Yeop
Hwang In Yeop’s Instagram
He is best known for his roles in the dramas 18 Again and Melancholia. He is a talented actor who is quickly gaining popularity
Lee Do Hyun
Lee Do Hyun’s Instagram
She is a member of the K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. She has also starred in several dramas, including Tell Me What You Saw and Run On
Sooyoung
Sooyoung’s Instagram
He is best known for his roles in the dramas All of Us Are Dead and The King of Disposition. He is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects
Yoon Chan Young
Yoon Chan Young’s Instagram
He is best known for his roles in the dramas The Penthouse: War in Life and Shooting Stars. He is a charming actor with a lot of charisma
Kim Young Dae
Kim Young Dae’s Instagram
The top sensation who played the role Sun Jae in Lovely Runner has all the eyes on him from K-drama fans all around the globe
Byeon Woo Seok
Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram