Pujya Doss

may 4, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama actors you should be following on ‘gram

Rising star Hwang InYoup's Instagram exudes youthful energy and showcases his growing prominence in the industry

Hwang InYoup 

The charismatic Lee DongWook's feed offers a glimpse into his actor's life and his affable personality

Lee DongWook

Explore Song Kang's charming world filled with acting snippets, fashion inspiration, and travel adventures

Song Kang

A K-drama veteran, Kim SooHyun's Instagram shares his diverse roles, philanthropy, and memorable moments

Kim SooHyun

Actor and singer Ahn HyoSeop's Instagram reflects his musical and acting talents, coupled with his vibrant personality

Ahn HyoSeop

The "ASTRO" heartthrob and actor, Cha EunWoo's Instagram is a visual delight, showcasing his charm and talent

Cha EunWoo

Known for his captivating roles, Lee JongSuk shares glimpses of his versatile career and stylish life

Lee JongSuk

Action star Ji ChangWook's Instagram offers a mix of adventure, fashion, and charismatic moments

Ji ChangWook

Follow Park SeoJun for a dose of humor, heartwarming moments, and his journey from humble beginnings to stardom

Park SeoJun

Dive into Nam JooHyuk's world, where he shares his modeling, acting, and personal adventures

Nam Joo Hyuk

