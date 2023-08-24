Heading 3
Pujya Doss
august 24, 2023
Entertainment
10 K-drama Actresses Breaking Stereotypes
Known for her roles in the drama Crash Landing on You, she broke the stereotype of the traditional female lead by playing characters who are independent and career-driven
Son Ye Jin
Image: Son Ye Jin’s Instagram
Known for her roles in the drama Itaewon Class, she broke the stereotype of the delicate and innocent female lead by playing strong and independent characters
Kim Da Mi
Image: United Artists Agency
Known for her role in the Netflix series Squid Game, she broke the stereotype of the petite and beautiful female lead by playing a strong and determined woman
Jung Ho Yeon
Image: Saram Entertainment
Known for her roles in the drama Jealousy Incarnate, she broke the stereotype of the weak and damsel-in-distress female lead by playing strong and independent characters
Gong Hyo Jin
Image: Management SOOP
Known for her roles in the drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, she broke the stereotype of the delicate and feminine female lead by playing strong and capable characters
Park Bo Young
Image: BH Entertainment
Known for her roles in the dramas Goblin and The King: Eternal Monarch, she broke the stereotype of the perfect female lead by playing characters with flaws and imperfections
Kim Go Eun
Image: BH Entertainment
Known for her roles in the drama Hotel Del Luna, she broke the stereotype of the sweet and innocent female lead by playing characters with dark pasts and hidden depths
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU
Known for her roles in the dramas The World of the Married and Nevertheless. She broke the stereotype of the perfect female lead by playing complex and flawed characters.
Image: 9ato Entertainment
Known for her roles in the drama My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, she broke the stereotype of the perfect female lead by playing characters who are flawed and relatable
Shin Min Ah
Image: AM Entertainment
Known for her roles in the drama Jewel in the Palace, she broke the stereotype of the traditional female lead by playing characters who are strong and independent
Lee Young Ae
Image: Good People Entertainment