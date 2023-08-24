Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-drama Actresses Breaking Stereotypes

Known for her roles in the drama Crash Landing on You,  she broke the stereotype of the traditional female lead by playing characters who are independent and career-driven

Son Ye Jin 

Image: Son Ye Jin’s Instagram

Known for her roles in the drama Itaewon Class, she broke the stereotype of the delicate and innocent female lead by playing strong and independent characters

Kim Da Mi

Image: United Artists Agency

Known for her role in the Netflix series Squid Game, she broke the stereotype of the petite and beautiful female lead by playing a strong and determined woman

Jung Ho Yeon

Image: Saram Entertainment 

Known for her roles in the drama Jealousy Incarnate, she broke the stereotype of the weak and damsel-in-distress female lead by playing strong and independent characters

Gong Hyo Jin

Image: Management SOOP

Known for her roles in the drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, she broke the stereotype of the delicate and feminine female lead by playing strong and capable characters

Park Bo Young 

Image: BH Entertainment

Known for her roles in the dramas Goblin and The King: Eternal Monarch, she broke the stereotype of the perfect female lead by playing characters with flaws and imperfections

Kim Go Eun 

Image: BH Entertainment

Known for her roles in the drama Hotel Del Luna, she broke the stereotype of the sweet and innocent female lead by playing characters with dark pasts and hidden depths

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU 

Known for her roles in the dramas The World of the Married and Nevertheless. She broke the stereotype of the perfect female lead by playing complex and flawed characters.

Image: 9ato Entertainment

Known for her roles in the drama My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, she broke the stereotype of the perfect female lead by playing characters who are flawed and relatable

Shin Min Ah

Image: AM Entertainment

Known for her roles in the drama Jewel in the Palace, she broke the stereotype of the traditional female lead by playing characters who are strong and independent

 Lee Young Ae 

Image: Good People Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

 Click Here