 Moupriya Banerjee

MARCH 17, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drama actresses in their 30s

Known as the queen of office romance, Park Min Young has stunned the audience with her stellar performances in dramas like Marry My Husband, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Her Private Life, and more

Image: tvN

Park Min Young, 37

Earning a lot of fame as the villain of Marry My Husband, Song Ha Yoon is a versatile actress with opposite roles in dramas like Fight For My Way, and Please Don’t Date Him

Image: tvN

Song Ha Yoon, 37

A prominent K-drama actress who rose to success delivering many hit dramas like Strong Girl Bong Soon, Doomed at Your Service, Daily Dose of Sunshine, and more

Image credits: tvN

 Park Bo Young, 34

The talented K-drama actress, Park Shin Hye has garnered a lot of fame for her lead roles in The Heirs, The Doctors, and ongoing drama Doctor Slump

Park Shin Hye, 34

Image: JTBC

Portraying notable characters in popular dramas like Mr. Queen, Welcome to Samdalri, and See You in My 17th Life, Shin Hye Sun is one of the best actresses in the current K-drama land

Shin Hye Sun, 34

Image: tvN

Known for extraordinary roles in dramas like Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Mr. Sunshine, Revenant, Kim Tae Ri is an established actress with notable performances in many Korean films as well

Kim Tae Ri, 33

Image: tvN 

Best renowned for portraying remarkable roles in dramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Dr. Romantic, and Shooting Stars, Lee Sung Kyung is currently a prominent K-drama actress in the industry

Lee Sung Kyung, 33

Image: YG Entertainment

The Exhuma movie star Kim Go Eun has claimed a top position in the television industry with her charming presence in dramas like Goblin, Yumi’s Cells, Little Women, The King: Eternal Monarch, and more

Kim Go Eun, 32

Image: BH Entertainment

Known for her exhilarating role in Parasite, Park So Dam is also established in the K-drama world with lead roles in dramas like Record of Youth, Death’s Game, and Cinderella and the Four Nights

Park So Dam, 32

Image: Park So Dam Instagram 

Being known for her main characters in Fight For My Way and My Liberation Notes, Kim Jo Won is soon to be seen taking on an exciting lead role in the highly-anticipated upcoming drama Queen of Tears

Kim Ji Won, 31

Image: tvN

