Top 10 K-drama actresses in their 30s
Known as the queen of office romance, Park Min Young has stunned the audience with her stellar performances in dramas like Marry My Husband, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Her Private Life, and more
Image: tvN
Park Min Young, 37
Earning a lot of fame as the villain of Marry My Husband, Song Ha Yoon is a versatile actress with opposite roles in dramas like Fight For My Way, and Please Don’t Date Him
Image: tvN
Song Ha Yoon, 37
A prominent K-drama actress who rose to success delivering many hit dramas like Strong Girl Bong Soon, Doomed at Your Service, Daily Dose of Sunshine, and more
Image credits: tvN
Park Bo Young, 34
The talented K-drama actress, Park Shin Hye has garnered a lot of fame for her lead roles in The Heirs, The Doctors, and ongoing drama Doctor Slump
Park Shin Hye, 34
Image: JTBC
Portraying notable characters in popular dramas like Mr. Queen, Welcome to Samdalri, and See You in My 17th Life, Shin Hye Sun is one of the best actresses in the current K-drama land
Shin Hye Sun, 34
Image: tvN
Known for extraordinary roles in dramas like Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Mr. Sunshine, Revenant, Kim Tae Ri is an established actress with notable performances in many Korean films as well
Kim Tae Ri, 33
Image: tvN
Best renowned for portraying remarkable roles in dramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Dr. Romantic, and Shooting Stars, Lee Sung Kyung is currently a prominent K-drama actress in the industry
Lee Sung Kyung, 33
Image: YG Entertainment
The Exhuma movie star Kim Go Eun has claimed a top position in the television industry with her charming presence in dramas like Goblin, Yumi’s Cells, Little Women, The King: Eternal Monarch, and more
Kim Go Eun, 32
Image: BH Entertainment
Known for her exhilarating role in Parasite, Park So Dam is also established in the K-drama world with lead roles in dramas like Record of Youth, Death’s Game, and Cinderella and the Four Nights
Park So Dam, 32
Image: Park So Dam Instagram
Being known for her main characters in Fight For My Way and My Liberation Notes, Kim Jo Won is soon to be seen taking on an exciting lead role in the highly-anticipated upcoming drama Queen of Tears
Kim Ji Won, 31
Image: tvN