10 K-drama actresses we want as our eonni
Her sweet and caring nature on screen makes her the ideal sister that we all would want. She'd be the sister that you can confide in and share joys
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU
With her girl-next-door charm and approachable aura, she would be the older sister who offers savage advice and helps you navigate the challenges in your life
Image: Management SOOP
Bae Suzy
With her warm and versatile presence, she'd be a sister who listens to you attentively and supports your dreams
Park Shin Hye
Image: S.A.L.T Entertainment
With her youthful energy and relatability makes her the sister who'd bring a sense of innocence and playfulness to your life
Kim So Hyun
Image: Gold Medalist
With her grace and elegance, she'd be the older sister who spills wisdom and sophistication. Her guidance helps you shape your choices
Son Ye Jin
Image: MSTeam Entertainment
With her natural beauty and down-to-earth personality, she’d be the sister who encourages your individuality while sharing her own life experiences
Park Bo Young
Image: BH Entertainment
With her bright smile and bubbly behavior, she'd be the cheerful older sister who keeps your spirits high and brings laughter
Kim Yoo Jung
Image: Awesome ENT
With her quirky and relatable character, she'd be the unique twist to family dynamics with a blend of understanding and fun
Gong Hyo Jin
Image: Management SOOP
With her warm and expressive acting style, she'd be the sister who empathizes deeply and brings forth a sense of comfort
Jung So Min
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Click Here
With her strong-willed character, she'd be the sister who stands up for you and pushes you to reach your potential
Kim Ji Won
Image: S.A.L.T Entertainment