Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama actresses we want as our eonni

Her sweet and caring nature on screen makes her the ideal sister that we all would want. She'd be the sister that you can confide in and share joys

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU

With her girl-next-door charm and approachable aura, she would be the older sister who offers savage advice and helps you navigate the challenges in your life

Image: Management SOOP

Bae Suzy

With her warm and versatile presence, she'd be a sister who listens to you attentively and supports your dreams

Park Shin Hye

Image: S.A.L.T Entertainment

With her youthful energy and relatability makes her the sister who'd bring a sense of innocence and playfulness to your life

Kim So Hyun

Image: Gold Medalist

With her grace and elegance, she'd be the older sister who spills wisdom and sophistication. Her guidance helps you shape your choices

Son Ye Jin

Image: MSTeam Entertainment

With her natural beauty and down-to-earth personality, she’d be the sister who encourages your individuality while sharing her own life experiences

Park Bo Young

Image: BH Entertainment

With her bright smile and bubbly behavior, she'd be the cheerful older sister who keeps your spirits high and brings laughter

Kim Yoo Jung

Image: Awesome ENT

With her quirky and relatable character, she'd be the unique twist to family dynamics with a blend of understanding and fun

Gong Hyo Jin

Image: Management SOOP

With her warm and expressive acting style, she'd be the sister who empathizes deeply and brings forth a sense of comfort

Jung So Min

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

With her strong-willed character, she'd be the sister who stands up for you and pushes you to reach your potential

Kim Ji Won

Image: S.A.L.T Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here