10 K-drama Actresses who are also moms

This versatile actress, known for her roles in "Crash Landing on You" and "Something in the Rain," is a proud mom of a baby boy
Image: tvN
Son Ye Jin
From "The Heirs" to "Sisyphus: The Myth," Park Shin Hye has consistently impressed with her acting talent. Now a mom to a baby boy, she gracefully navigates her new role while continuing to shine on screen.
Image: tvN
Park Shin Hye
This stunning actress, known for her roles in "Hi Bye, Mama!" and "Stairway to Heaven," is a mom of two daughters. Kim Tae Hee flawlessly balances her family life with her acting career, inspiring
Image: tvN
Kim Tae Hee
This Hallyu star, who captivated audiences in "My Love from the Star" and "Kingdom," is a mom of two boys. Jun Ji Hyun continues to be a force in the industry, showcasing her acting prowess while raising her children.
Image: tvN
Jun Ji Hyun
This multi-talented actress and former Miss Korea winner is a mom to a daughter. Honey Lee effortlessly juggles her acting career with motherhood, remaining a popular figure in the Korean entertainment industry.
Honey Lee
Image: SBS
This actress, known for her roles in "Misaeng" and "Revolutionary Love," is a mom to a daughter. Kang Sora has spoken openly about her experiences with motherhood, inspiring other mothers to embrace their journey.
Image: ENA
Kang Sora
This talented actress, who gained recognition for her role in "Hospital Playlist," is a mom to a son. Lee Mi Do continues to impress with her acting skills and is a role model for working mothers everywhere.
Image: JTBC
Lee Mi Do
This singer-turned-actress, a member of the iconic K-pop group S.E.S., is a mom of two daughters. Eugene successfully manages her career and family life, remaining a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry.
Image: SBS
Eugene
This actress, known for her roles in "She Was Pretty" and "Lucky Romance," is a mom to a son. Hwang Jung Eum has spoken candidly about the challenges and joys of motherhood, inspiring other mothers to embrace their journey.
Image: JTBC
Hwang Jung Eum
This actress, who captivated audiences in "Winter Sonata" and "Stairway to Heaven," is a mom to a daughter. Choi Ji Woo continues to act while raising her daughter, remaining a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry.