10 K-drama actresses who are models
Known for My Love from the Star, Jun Ji Hyun's modeling background infuses her acting with grace and charisma
Image: Culture Depot
Jun Ji Hyun
Shin Min Ah's modeling roots enhance her K-drama roles, making her a captivating and elegant actress
Image: AM Entertainment
Shin Min Ah
Suzy, an ex-Miss A member, seamlessly transitions from modeling to acting, wowing audiences in Start-Up and more
Image: Management SOOP
Bae Suzy
Lee Sung Kyung effortlessly combines modeling and acting, earning acclaim in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and beyond
Image: YG Entertainment
Lee Sung Kyung
Han Ye Seul's modeling flair shines in K-dramas like Birth of a Beauty, where she delivers charismatic performances
Image: Partners Park
Han Ye Seul
Go Ara's modeling background adds to her appeal in K-dramas like Hwarang, where she shines as an actress
Image: Artist Company
Go Ara
Girls' Generation's Yoona, under SM, charms viewers with her acting skills in K dramas like The K2
Image: SM Entertainment
Im Yoon ah (Yoona)
Park Shin Hye's versatility and charm, seen in Doctors and more, make her a beloved K-drama star
Image: SALT Entertainment
Park Shin Hye
Jung Ho Yeonis a South Korean model and actress. She began her career as a freelance model in 2010 and made it big with acting in Squid Game
Image: The Society Management
Jung Ho Yeon
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Nana's transition from modeling to acting in The Good Wife showcases her multifaceted talent and beauty
Nana (Im Jin Ah)