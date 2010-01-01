Heading 3

10 K-drama actresses who are models

Known for  My Love from the Star,  Jun Ji Hyun's modeling background infuses her acting with grace and charisma

Image: Culture Depot

Jun Ji Hyun

Shin Min Ah's modeling roots enhance her K-drama roles, making her a captivating and elegant actress

Image: AM Entertainment

 Shin Min Ah

Suzy, an ex-Miss A member, seamlessly transitions from modeling to acting, wowing audiences in  Start-Up and more

Image: Management SOOP

Bae Suzy

Lee Sung Kyung effortlessly combines modeling and acting, earning acclaim in  Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and beyond

Image: YG Entertainment

Lee Sung Kyung

Han Ye Seul's modeling flair shines in K-dramas like  Birth of a Beauty,  where she delivers charismatic performances

Image: Partners Park

Han Ye Seul

Go Ara's modeling background adds to her appeal in K-dramas like Hwarang, where she shines as an actress

Image: Artist Company

Go Ara

Girls' Generation's Yoona, under SM, charms viewers with her acting skills in K dramas like  The K2

Image: SM Entertainment

 Im Yoon ah (Yoona)

Park Shin Hye's versatility and charm, seen in Doctors and more, make her a beloved K-drama star

Image: SALT Entertainment

Park Shin Hye

Jung Ho Yeonis a South Korean model and actress. She began her career as a freelance model in 2010 and made it big with acting in Squid Game

Image: The Society Management 

 Jung Ho Yeon

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Nana's transition from modeling to acting in The Good Wife showcases her multifaceted talent and beauty

Nana (Im Jin Ah)

