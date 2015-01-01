Heading 3

august 14, 2024

10 K-drama actresses who are walking angels

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

From enchanting Spring Waltz to her dazzling breakout in Brilliant Legacy, Han Hyo Joo graces our screens with irresistible charm

Image: tvN

Han Hyo Joo

A model turned global Hallyu sensation, Song Hye Kyo radiates on screen, capturing hearts worldwide with her K-drama magic

Image:  tvN

Song Hye Kyo

With the stage name IU, Lee Ji Eun mesmerizes as a top K-pop solo artist, harmonizing 'I and You' with music to steal hearts

Image: tvN

IU

Suzy, the sought-after actress, started as an online shopping model, revealing her star potential from Superstar K to K-drama royalty

Bae Suzy

Image: Netflix

As the "Nation's Little Sister," Kim So Hyun's journey from a young actress to her leading role in Who Are You: School 2015 is simply enchanting

Image: tvN

Kim So Hyun

Before My Love from the Stars, Jun Ji Hyun graced screens in the iconic My Sassy Girl, leaving an indelible mark on K-drama history

Jun Ji Hyun

Image:  tvN

From a music video debut to formal training, Park Shin Hye's ascent in Stairway to Heaven showcases her K-drama star-quality

Park Shin Hye

Image: JTBC

Overnight sensation Lee Sung Kyung transformed from a successful model to K-drama fame in Okay, That's Love, making hearts flutter

Lee Sung Kyung

Image: tvN

Park Bo Young shines in hit films like Scandal Makers and Strong Woman Bong Soon, earning her a special place in K-drama hearts

Park Bo Young

Image: tvN

The acclaimed child actress, Kim Yoo Jung, captivates with her talent, amassing numerous awards and charming viewers across South Korea

Kim Yoo Jung

Image: SBS

