april 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Ajhussis that stole the show

Tanya Saxena

Image: MBC

Ahn Gil Kang

Ahn Gil Kang is a famous South Korean actor born on August 24, 1966. You might recognize him from the drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo as the supporting and loving father of Kim Bok Joo

Jeon Gook Hwan is a famous South Korean actor. He is one of the most talented veteran actors in the industry. If you are a fan of the drama Crash Landing on You, you might recognize him from the drama

Image: tvN

Jeon Gook Hwan

Jung In Gi is a famous South Korean actor born on 12th September 1966. He made his debut in 1990 in a theater film and is still active. His notable dramas include Weightlifting Fairy Kin Bok Joo, Pinocchio

Image: Jung In Gi

Jung In Gi

Born on October 24, 1966, Uhm Hyo Sup is a prominent face in the South Korean entertainment industry. He mostly plays supporting roles, but his characters hold significant value in the storyline of the drama

Image: SBS

Uhm Hyo Sup

Jung Hae Kyun is a famous South Korean actor born on August 16, 1968. You may remember him from the drama 100 Days My Prince, where he played the role of Hong Sim’s adoptive father

Image: tvN

Jung Hae Kyun

Kim Chang Wan, born on February 22, 1954, is another famous face in the South Korean entertainment industry. He started as a musician and singer and soon debuted in the acting world

Jo Han Chul

Kim Chang Wan

Born on 13th June 1973, Jo Han Chul is a famous South Korean actor. He is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. From a villain to a trustworthy friend, he has done it all

Jo Han Chul

Image: tvN/Netflix

Jang Hyun Sung is a famous South Korean actor born on July 17, 1970. He started his acting career as a theater artist and soon transitioned into a television series

Image: Ketchup Media

Jang Hyun Sung

Jeon Bae Soo is another famous face in the South Korean Entertainment industry. He was born on June 2, 1970. He is one of the most versatile actors in the industry doing different types of roles

Jeon Bae Soo

Image: JTBC

Kang Ki Young is a famous South Korean actor born on 14th October 1983. He is also among the well-known faces in the entertainment industry

Kang Ki Young

Image: tvN

