10 K-drama Ajhussis that stole the show

Ahn Gil Kang is a famous South Korean actor born on August 24, 1966. You might recognize him from the drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo as the supporting and loving father of Kim Bok Joo
Jeon Gook Hwan is a famous South Korean actor. He is one of the most talented veteran actors in the industry. If you are a fan of the drama Crash Landing on You, you might recognize him from the drama
Jeon Gook Hwan
Jung In Gi is a famous South Korean actor born on 12th September 1966. He made his debut in 1990 in a theater film and is still active. His notable dramas include Weightlifting Fairy Kin Bok Joo, Pinocchio
Jung In Gi
Born on October 24, 1966, Uhm Hyo Sup is a prominent face in the South Korean entertainment industry. He mostly plays supporting roles, but his characters hold significant value in the storyline of the drama
Uhm Hyo Sup
Jung Hae Kyun is a famous South Korean actor born on August 16, 1968. You may remember him from the drama 100 Days My Prince, where he played the role of Hong Sim’s adoptive father
Jung Hae Kyun
Kim Chang Wan, born on February 22, 1954, is another famous face in the South Korean entertainment industry. He started as a musician and singer and soon debuted in the acting world
Jo Han Chul
Kim Chang Wan
Born on 13th June 1973, Jo Han Chul is a famous South Korean actor. He is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. From a villain to a trustworthy friend, he has done it all
Jo Han Chul
Jang Hyun Sung is a famous South Korean actor born on July 17, 1970. He started his acting career as a theater artist and soon transitioned into a television series
Jang Hyun Sung
Jeon Bae Soo is another famous face in the South Korean Entertainment industry. He was born on June 2, 1970. He is one of the most versatile actors in the industry doing different types of roles
Jeon Bae Soo
Kang Ki Young is a famous South Korean actor born on 14th October 1983. He is also among the well-known faces in the entertainment industry