10 K-drama Bad Boys Who Captured Hearts
Lee Joon Gi's Wang So, tough and complex, falls for Hae Soo (IU). Despite his flaws, his deep love for her shines as he navigates royal duty and heartache.
Scarlet Heart: Goryeo’s Wang So
Source: SBS
Doo Chil Seong (Jang Hyuk) is a composed gang leader and a loan shark. He forms a close bond with Seo Poong (Junho) and falls in love with Dan Sae Woo (Jung Ryeo Won), even risking his life for her.
Wok Of Love’s Doo Chil Seong
Source: SBS
Kang Yool's Ji Hyun Ho changes for the better after meeting Kim Yeon Doo (Lee Eun Jae), a smart and kind girl, in a heartwarming and romantic story.
Best Mistake’s Ji Hyun Ho
Source: VLive
So Ji Sub's Cha Moon Hyuk is the original K-drama bad boy. Adopted after being abandoned, he lives a rough life and engages in illegal activities. His character captures the classic charm of a charismatic bad boy we love
I’m Sorry, I Love You’s Cha Moo Hyuk
Source: KBS
Yoo Yeon Seok's Gu Dong Mae in Mr. Sunshine is a complex villain with a soft spot for Go Ae Shin (Kim Tae Ri), showcasing both cunning and tenderness in his demeanor.
Mr. Sunshine’s Gu Dong Mae
Source: tvN
Lee Gang Doo (Junho) lives recklessly after a childhood accident shattered his dreams. He's lost hope and shows no interest in his future.
Just Between Lovers’
Source: JTBC
Woo Do Hwan's Kwon Shi Hyun starts as a carefree playboy. Meeting Eun Tae Hee (Joy) changes him, her innocence sparking true love and a realization of what he needs.
Tempted’s Kwon Shi Hyun
Source: MBC
Kim Moo Young (Seo In Guk) starts as a mysterious punk, but his backstory unveils vulnerability and complex emotions in the series.
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes’ Kim Moo Young
Source: tvN
Ji Soo's Go Bok Dong in "Angry Mom" is a captivating mix of toughness and vulnerability. His complex character overcomes challenges and finds affection with Jo Bang Wool (Kim Hee Sun)
Angry Mom’s Go Bok Dong
Source: MBC
Baek Kyung (Lee Jae Wook) is trapped in a comic world, mistreating Eun Dan Oh (Kim Hye Yoon) despite her love. When he discovers her affection for someone else, he changes, revealing a sweeter side and a genuine transformation.
Extraordinary You’s Baek Kyung
Source: MBC