Pujya Doss

june 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Bad Boys Who Captured Hearts

A cutthroat real estate mogul relentless in pursuing power. His ruthless schemes and lack of morality make him a formidable antagonist

 Image:  SBS.

Joo Dan Tae (The Penthouse)

A chilling mistress, unyielding in her pursuit of revenge. Her calculated and destructive actions wreak havoc on those who cross her path

Image:  JTBC.

Yeo Da Kyung (The World of the Married)

A cunning lawyer and mafia consigliere, determined to protect his interests at any cost. His strategic mind and ruthlessness add complexity to the narrative

Image:  tvN.

Jang Joon Woo (Vincenzo)

A seemingly ordinary husband harboring dark secrets. His complex character unfolds, blurring the lines between good and evil

Image:  tvN.

Baek Hee Sung (Flower of Evil)

A psychopathic serial killer targeting the hearing impaired. His sadistic nature and relentless pursuit create a tense atmosphere

Mo Tae Gu (Voice)

Image:  NBC.

A sadistic killer reveling in torturing victims. His menacing portrayal adds suspense and intensity to the narrative

Min Joon Gook (I Can Hear Your Voice)

Image:  SBS.

An immortal creature cursed to live forever, relishing in life's pleasures. His intriguing existence adds mystique to the storyline

Ok Eul Tae (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls)

Image:  tvN.

A manipulative eunuch from the Goryeo Dynasty, cunningly scheming against the main lead. His devious actions add intrigue to the historical fantasy

Park Joong Heon (Goblin)

Image:  tvN.

A wealthy, cruel heiress manipulating those around her. Her conniving character intensifies the drama in this iconic series

Kang Hee Soo (Boys Over Flowers)

Image:  KBS2.

A relentless mother determined to secure her children's success in prestigious universities. Her ruthless pursuit of social status adds depth to the narrative

Kim Joo Young (SKY Castle)

Image:  JTBC.

