10 K-drama Bad Boys Who Captured Hearts
A cutthroat real estate mogul relentless in pursuing power. His ruthless schemes and lack of morality make him a formidable antagonist
Image: SBS.
Joo Dan Tae (The Penthouse)
A chilling mistress, unyielding in her pursuit of revenge. Her calculated and destructive actions wreak havoc on those who cross her path
Image: JTBC.
Yeo Da Kyung (The World of the Married)
A cunning lawyer and mafia consigliere, determined to protect his interests at any cost. His strategic mind and ruthlessness add complexity to the narrative
Image: tvN.
Jang Joon Woo (Vincenzo)
A seemingly ordinary husband harboring dark secrets. His complex character unfolds, blurring the lines between good and evil
Image: tvN.
Baek Hee Sung (Flower of Evil)
A psychopathic serial killer targeting the hearing impaired. His sadistic nature and relentless pursuit create a tense atmosphere
Mo Tae Gu (Voice)
Image: NBC.
A sadistic killer reveling in torturing victims. His menacing portrayal adds suspense and intensity to the narrative
Min Joon Gook (I Can Hear Your Voice)
Image: SBS.
An immortal creature cursed to live forever, relishing in life's pleasures. His intriguing existence adds mystique to the storyline
Ok Eul Tae (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls)
Image: tvN.
A manipulative eunuch from the Goryeo Dynasty, cunningly scheming against the main lead. His devious actions add intrigue to the historical fantasy
Park Joong Heon (Goblin)
Image: tvN.
A wealthy, cruel heiress manipulating those around her. Her conniving character intensifies the drama in this iconic series
Kang Hee Soo (Boys Over Flowers)
Image: KBS2.
A relentless mother determined to secure her children's success in prestigious universities. Her ruthless pursuit of social status adds depth to the narrative
Kim Joo Young (SKY Castle)
Image: JTBC.