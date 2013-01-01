Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama BFFs we envy

In addition to the central romance, the banter-filled camaraderie between Yoo Shi Jin and Seo Dae Young adds depth and humor to the series

Image:  KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

The iconic bromance between the Goblin and Grim Reaper, living under one roof while avoiding each other, is a memorable highlight of this fantasy drama

Image:  tvN

Goblin

Hwa Shin and Jung Won's bromance takes center stage, showcasing their close bond even as they navigate the complexities of almost sharing the same girlfriend

Image:  SBS

Don't Dare To Dream

Seo Jun and Su Ho's friendship undergoes challenges when they fall for the same girl, leading to growth, understanding, and resolution of past misunderstandingS

True Beauty

Image:  tvN

In the midst of despair, Je Hyuk finds solace in the unexpected friendship with Joon Ho, a prison guard, providing a silver lining to his challenging situation

Prison Playbook

Image:  tvN

The loyalty and sacrifices of palace guard Kim Byung Yeon contribute to the unforgettable bromance, offering protection and support to the crown prince

Love In The Moonlight

Image:  KBS2

Man To Man

Image:  JTBC

The odd couple dynamic between diva Woon Kwang and stoic bodyguard Sul Woo evolves into an unexpected bond, filled with humor and genuine care

Initially expected to clash, the subtle development of an unbreakable bond between two characters adds depth and humor to the workplace comedy

Good Manager

Image:  KBS2

While the romantic connection transcends space and time, the memorable bond between Lee Gon and his bodyguard Jo Young is equally unforgettable

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image:  SBS

Addressing real-life issues, the emotional bromance between Nam Soon and Heung Soo in the high school setting leaves a lasting impact on viewers

School 2013

Image:  KBS2

