10 K-drama Breakups That We Hated
IU and Lee Joon Gi's tragic separation left hearts shattered, echoing through time, as viewers mourned their ill-fated love
Image: SBS
Scarlet Heart: Heartbreak Kingdom
Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun's tearful goodbye echoed across dimensions, leaving fans devastated by the bittersweet end
Image: tvN
Goblin's Farewell: Eternal Tears
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's separation amidst duty and danger left viewers drowning in a sea of tears
Descendants of the Sun: Love in Limbo
Image: KBS2
Kim Woo Bin and Suzy's tragic parting left audiences sobbing uncontrollably, mourning the shattered dreams of star-crossed lovers
Uncontrollably Fond: Heartbreak Symphony
Image: KBS2
Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye's tragic breakup in "The Heirs" shatters the illusion of a perfect love story, leaving fans devastated
The Heirs: Parting Ways with Passion
Image: SBS
Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's painful farewell in parallel worlds left hearts torn asunder, yearning for a reunion beyond time
The King: Eternal Parting
Image: SBS
Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun's cosmic parting left viewers lost in space, mourning a love that transcended galaxies
My Love from the Star: Galactic Goodbye
Image: SBS
Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won's tragic separation amid magic and mayhem left fans bewitched by sorrow, longing for a mystical reunion
Secret Garden: Forbidden Love's End
Image: SBS
Lee Min Ho and Ku Hye Sun's painful breakup in the face of societal divides left viewers drowning in a whirlpool of emotions
Boys Over Flowers: Heartbreak High
Image: KBS2
Park Bo Gum and Hyeri's heartbreaking goodbye in the neighborhood they called home left viewers reminiscing with tears in their eyes
Reply 1988: Nostalgic Farewell
Image: tvN