Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Breakups That We Hated

IU and Lee Joon Gi's tragic separation left hearts shattered, echoing through time, as viewers mourned their ill-fated love

Image:  SBS

Scarlet Heart: Heartbreak Kingdom

Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun's tearful goodbye echoed across dimensions, leaving fans devastated by the bittersweet end

Image:  tvN

Goblin's Farewell: Eternal Tears

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's separation amidst duty and danger left viewers drowning in a sea of tears

Descendants of the Sun: Love in Limbo

Image:  KBS2

Kim Woo Bin and Suzy's tragic parting left audiences sobbing uncontrollably, mourning the shattered dreams of star-crossed lovers

Uncontrollably Fond: Heartbreak Symphony

Image:  KBS2

Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye's tragic breakup in "The Heirs" shatters the illusion of a perfect love story, leaving fans devastated

The Heirs: Parting Ways with Passion

Image:  SBS

Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's painful farewell in parallel worlds left hearts torn asunder, yearning for a reunion beyond time

The King: Eternal Parting

Image:  SBS

Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun's cosmic parting left viewers lost in space, mourning a love that transcended galaxies

My Love from the Star: Galactic Goodbye

Image:  SBS

Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won's tragic separation amid magic and mayhem left fans bewitched by sorrow, longing for a mystical reunion

Secret Garden: Forbidden Love's End

Image:  SBS

Lee Min Ho and Ku Hye Sun's painful breakup in the face of societal divides left viewers drowning in a whirlpool of emotions

Boys Over Flowers: Heartbreak High

Image:  KBS2

Park Bo Gum and Hyeri's heartbreaking goodbye in the neighborhood they called home left viewers reminiscing with tears in their eyes

Reply 1988: Nostalgic Farewell

Image:  tvN

