10 K-drama CEOs you can't get over
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
A blind date switcheroo with her CEO boss? This Netflix sensation adds a twist to romantic comedy, promising laughter and abundant love
Watch a narcissistic CEO's transformation when his secretary resigns, sparking a hit series with sizzling lead chemistry. Expect love, laughter, and change
Image: tvN
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
In this whimsical tale, a stuntwoman and a chaebol heir swap lives, creating a classic rom-com hit. Prepare for body-swapping hilarity
Image: SBS
Secret Garden
Superhuman strength meets CEO charm in a delightful blend of humor, action, and romance. Prepare for a laughter-filled adventure
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Join the hilarious journey of a strong-willed secretary and her narcissistic CEO. Laugh and learn about the quirks of the boss-secretary relationship
Image: SBS
Protect the Boss
Experience a spine-tingling romance as a ghost-seeing woman meets a ghost-fearing CEO. Prepare for a unique love story with electrifying chemistry
Image: SBS
The Master's Sun
Image: tvN
Embark on a startup adventure with a group of dream-chasers. This realistic, inspiring portrayal of the entrepreneurial world promises hope and ambition
Start-Up
A CEO's journey of reconnection with his changed childhood friend. Watch love and transformation unfold in this heartwarming series
Image: MBC
She Was Pretty
Step into the unique love story of a tech company CEO, inspired by the Japanese classic Rich Man, Poor Woman. Expect tech-savvy romance
Rich Man
Image: MBN
Click Here
King The Land is a Netflix original Korean drama that may have a clichéd enemies-to-lovers narrative, but its storyline, overall pacing, and outstanding acting has fans going crazy about it
King The Land
Image: JTBC