Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama CEOs you can't get over

Image: SBS

Business Proposal

A blind date switcheroo with her CEO boss? This Netflix sensation adds a twist to romantic comedy, promising laughter and abundant love

Watch a narcissistic CEO's transformation when his secretary resigns, sparking a hit series with sizzling lead chemistry. Expect love, laughter, and change

Image: tvN

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

In this whimsical tale, a stuntwoman and a chaebol heir swap lives, creating a classic rom-com hit. Prepare for body-swapping hilarity

Image: SBS

Secret Garden

Superhuman strength meets CEO charm in a delightful blend of humor, action, and romance. Prepare for a laughter-filled adventure

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Join the hilarious journey of a strong-willed secretary and her narcissistic CEO. Laugh and learn about the quirks of the boss-secretary relationship

Image: SBS

Protect the Boss

Experience a spine-tingling romance as a ghost-seeing woman meets a ghost-fearing CEO. Prepare for a unique love story with electrifying chemistry

Image: SBS

The Master's Sun

Image: tvN

Embark on a startup adventure with a group of dream-chasers. This realistic, inspiring portrayal of the entrepreneurial world promises hope and ambition

Start-Up

A CEO's journey of reconnection with his changed childhood friend. Watch love and transformation unfold in this heartwarming series

Image: MBC

She Was Pretty

Step into the unique love story of a tech company CEO, inspired by the Japanese classic Rich Man, Poor Woman. Expect tech-savvy romance

Rich Man

Image: MBN

King The Land is a Netflix original Korean drama that may have a clichéd enemies-to-lovers narrative, but its storyline, overall pacing, and outstanding acting has fans going crazy about it

King The Land

Image: JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here