Pujya Doss

july 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Characters of Ji Chang Wook

Modern magician hides a painful past. He befriends a troubled teen & sparks hope through music

Image: Netflix

The Sound of Magic

From lowly slave to powerful empress, Ki Hwan-ok navigates palace intrigue & forbidden love

Image: MBC

Empress Ki

Pianist with a vengeful hand seeks revenge against those who destroyed his family

Five Fingers

Image: SBS

Ex-soldier turned bodyguard protects a hidden heir and uncovers political conspiracies

The K2

Image: tvN

Frozen man revived after 20 years faces the modern world with his first love

Melting Me Softly

Image: tvN

Prosecutor teams up with a quirky lawyer to solve crimes and overcome their prejudices

Suspicious Partner

Image: SBS

Convenience store clerk with hidden fighting skills defies expectations and finds love

Backstreet Rookie

Image: SBS

Two people with secret identities find a connection and heal their past wounds in the bustling city

Lovestruck in the City 

Image: KakaoTV

A detective in a virtual reality city hunts down a real-world killer blurring the lines between truth and illusion

Fabricated City

Image: CJ Entertainment

Terminally ill patients find hope and fulfillment with the help of a mysterious volunteer

Tell Me Your Wish

Image: KBS2

