10 K-drama characters that are most elegant

Kim Da-li, portrayed by Park Gyu-young in "Dali and Cocky Prince," exudes an unparalleled sense of elegance that captivates viewers from the moment she graces the screen
Yoon Se-ri, portrayed by Son Ye-jin, in "Crash Landing on You" screams elegance. As a successful and fashionable South Korean businesswoman who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea
Image: SM Entertainment
Yoon Se-ri (Crash Landing on You)
Lee Ji-ah, as Shim Su Ryeon in "The Penthouse: War in Life," radiates elegance and sophistication. Su Ryeon's multifaceted personality, marked by her unwavering dedication to her family
Image: SBS
Shim Su Ryeon (The Penthouse: War in Life)
IU brings to life the enigmatic Jang Man-wol in "Hotel Del Luna." Man-wol is the owner of a supernatural hotel that caters to ghosts. Her timeless beauty, luxurious attire, and complex personality create an aura of elegance
Image: tvN
Jang Man-wol (Hotel Del Luna)
Lee Chung-ah's portrayal of Yoon Si-hyeon in "Celebrity" exudes elegance. With her captivating presence, she effortlessly brings Si-Hyeon's character to life, enchanting audiences with every scene
Image: Netflix
Yoon Si-Hyeon (Celebrity)
Song Hye-Kyo's portrayal of Cha Soo-Hyun, the daughter of a rich and powerful politician, in "Encounter" radiates elegance that enthralls viewers
Image: tvN
Cha Soo-Hyun (Encounter)
Ji Sun-woo, played by Kim Hee-ae in "The World of the Married," embodies grace in every frame. As a successful doctor and a devoted mother, she navigates the complexities of her tumultuous life
Ji Sun-woo (The World of the Married)
Image: JTBC
Effortlessly blending sophistication and warmth, Yoon-seo, a top actress, charms with her radiant smile and refined presence, creating a memorable on-screen allure
Image: tvN
Oh Yoon-seo (Touch Your Heart)
Do Min-Joon is an alien who was stranded on Earth four hundred years ago. Though he is cynical about humans, he gradually changes his views on them when he gets involved with a childish actress
Cheon Song Yi (My love from the star)
Image: SBS
Sung Dok Mi is an art museum curator who is always in her formals that makes her look elegant with those light colors on her pale skin