april 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama characters that are most elegant

Pujya Doss

Image: KBS2

Kim Da-li (Dali and Cocky Prince)

Kim Da-li, portrayed by Park Gyu-young in "Dali and Cocky Prince," exudes an unparalleled sense of elegance that captivates viewers from the moment she graces the screen

Yoon Se-ri, portrayed by Son Ye-jin, in "Crash Landing on You" screams elegance. As a successful and fashionable South Korean businesswoman who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea

Image: SM Entertainment

Yoon Se-ri (Crash Landing on You)

Lee Ji-ah, as Shim Su Ryeon in "The Penthouse: War in Life," radiates elegance and sophistication. Su Ryeon's multifaceted personality, marked by her unwavering dedication to her family

Image: SBS

Shim Su Ryeon (The Penthouse: War in Life)

IU brings to life the enigmatic Jang Man-wol in "Hotel Del Luna." Man-wol is the owner of a supernatural hotel that caters to ghosts. Her timeless beauty, luxurious attire, and complex personality create an aura of elegance

Image: tvN

Jang Man-wol (Hotel Del Luna)

Lee Chung-ah's portrayal of Yoon Si-hyeon in "Celebrity" exudes elegance. With her captivating presence, she effortlessly brings Si-Hyeon's character to life, enchanting audiences with every scene

Image: Netflix

Yoon Si-Hyeon (Celebrity)

Song Hye-Kyo's portrayal of Cha Soo-Hyun, the daughter of a rich and powerful politician, in "Encounter" radiates elegance that enthralls viewers

Image: tvN

Cha Soo-Hyun (Encounter)

Ji Sun-woo, played by Kim Hee-ae in "The World of the Married," embodies grace in every frame. As a successful doctor and a devoted mother, she navigates the complexities of her tumultuous life

Ji Sun-woo (The World of the Married)

Image: JTBC

Effortlessly blending sophistication and warmth, Yoon-seo, a top actress, charms with her radiant smile and refined presence, creating a memorable on-screen allure

Image: tvN

Oh Yoon-seo (Touch Your Heart)

Do Min-Joon is an alien who was stranded on Earth four hundred years ago. Though he is cynical about humans, he gradually changes his views on them when he gets involved with a childish actress

Cheon Song Yi (My love from the star)

Image: SBS

Sung Dok Mi is an art museum curator who is always in her formals that makes her look elegant with those light colors on her pale skin 

Sung Deok Mi (Her Private Life)

Image: tvN

