10 K-drama Characters Who Are Relationship Goals
Pujya Doss
Yoon Se Ri and Ri Jeong Hyeok's epic love defied borders, proving that love knows no boundaries. A heartwarming tale of love against all odds
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on you
Kim Bok Joo and Jung Joon Hyung redefine college romance with their athletic ambitions and heartwarming connection. A love story to inspire the dreamers
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk radiate cuteness and strength, proving that love can conquer challenges. An ultimate power couple for today
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
Tak Dong Kyung and Kim Sa Ram's sacrificial love transforms them into better versions of themselves. A journey of love, fate, and self-discovery
Image: tvN
Doom at Your Service
CEO Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo, are a couple who conquer challenges to find happiness. A love story that proves dreams can come true
Business Proposal,
Image: SBS
Jin Young Seo and Cha Sung Hoon, the second lead couple, redefine couple goals with their undeniable chemistry and heartwarming actions
Business Proposal
Image: SBS
Although bittersweet, Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin's love in 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' remains unforgettable. A tale of youth, dreams, and heartfelt connections
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN
In 'Descendants of the Sun,' Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo's love ignites even on the battlefield, setting hearts ablaze with their passionate chemistry
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
Witty banter and sizzling chemistry redefine workplace romance in 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim.' A love story that sparks laughter and longing
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
Suspense and heartwarming moments collide in 'Suspicious Partner,' showcasing Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun's undeniable chemistry. A captivating journey that leaves you wanting more
Suspicious Partner
Image: SBS