 Sugandha Srivastava

july 07, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-Drama Characters With Best Fashion

Source: tvN

Played by Son Ye Jin, Yoon Se Ri is a stylish and elegant heiress with a penchant for high-end fashion

Yoon Se Ri from Crash Landing on You

Source: tvN

Seo Ye Ji portrays Ko Moon Young, a children's book author with a unique and avant-garde fashion style

Ko Moon Young from It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Source: tvN

Played by Lee Min Ho, Kim Tan is a wealthy high school student known for his sophisticated and preppy fashion choices

Kim Tan from The Heirs

Source: tvN

Kim Go Eun's character Ji Eun Tak is a young woman with a youthful and trendy wardrobe, mixing casual and vintage styles

Ji Eun Tak from Goblin

Source: tvN

Im Soo Hyang portrays Kang Mirae, who evolves from a shy college student to a fashion-forward young woman with a flair for trendy outfits

Kang Mirae from My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Source: tvN

Seo Ji Hye's character, Seo Dan, exudes elegance and sophistication with her classic and refined fashion choices

Seo Dan from Crash Landing on You

Source: tvN

Played by Kim Yoo Jung, Hong Ra-on's character showcases a mix of traditional hanbok attire and stylish period fashion

Hong Ra-on from Love in the Moonlight

Source: tvN

Lee Sung Kyung's character Kim Bok Joo embraces a sporty and comfortable fashion style with a touch of girlish charm

Kim Bok Joo from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Source: tvN

Kang So Ra portrays Kang Mi Rae, a hardworking young woman with a simple yet trendy fashion sense that emphasizes her natural beauty

Kang Mi Rae from Beautiful You

Source: tvN

IU's character Jang Man Wol is the stylish and enigmatic CEO of a hotel for ghosts, known for her extravagant and fashionable outfits

Jang Man Wol from Hotel Del Luna

Source: tvN

