10 K-Drama Characters With Best Fashion
Source: tvN
Played by Son Ye Jin, Yoon Se Ri is a stylish and elegant heiress with a penchant for high-end fashion
Yoon Se Ri from Crash Landing on You
Seo Ye Ji portrays Ko Moon Young, a children's book author with a unique and avant-garde fashion style
Ko Moon Young from It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Played by Lee Min Ho, Kim Tan is a wealthy high school student known for his sophisticated and preppy fashion choices
Kim Tan from The Heirs
Kim Go Eun's character Ji Eun Tak is a young woman with a youthful and trendy wardrobe, mixing casual and vintage styles
Ji Eun Tak from Goblin
Im Soo Hyang portrays Kang Mirae, who evolves from a shy college student to a fashion-forward young woman with a flair for trendy outfits
Kang Mirae from My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Seo Ji Hye's character, Seo Dan, exudes elegance and sophistication with her classic and refined fashion choices
Seo Dan from Crash Landing on You
Played by Kim Yoo Jung, Hong Ra-on's character showcases a mix of traditional hanbok attire and stylish period fashion
Hong Ra-on from Love in the Moonlight
Lee Sung Kyung's character Kim Bok Joo embraces a sporty and comfortable fashion style with a touch of girlish charm
Kim Bok Joo from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Kang So Ra portrays Kang Mi Rae, a hardworking young woman with a simple yet trendy fashion sense that emphasizes her natural beauty
Kang Mi Rae from Beautiful You
IU's character Jang Man Wol is the stylish and enigmatic CEO of a hotel for ghosts, known for her extravagant and fashionable outfits
Jang Man Wol from Hotel Del Luna
