10 K-drama Characters You'd Swap Lives With
Image: MBC
Go Eun-chan from Coffee Prince
Spunky, independent, and adventurous. Swapping lives would mean experiencing the joy of breaking gender stereotypes in a cozy café
Immortal, wise, and brooding. Experiencing life as a legendary goblin would offer insight into love, friendship, and the passage of time
Image: tvN
Kim Shin from Goblin
Regal, determined, and romantic. Stepping into his shoes means exploring parallel universes and experiencing the weight of kingship
Image: SBS
Lee Gon from The King: Eternal Monarch
Courageous, resilient, and compassionate. Trading lives would entail navigating the divide between North and South Korea while finding unexpected love
Image: tvN
Yoon Se-ri from Crash Landing on You
Mysterious, stylish, and haunted by her past. Swapping lives would involve managing a hotel for ghosts and confronting unresolved emotions
Image: tvN
Jang Man-wol from Hotel Del Luna
Elegant, determined, and fiercely independent. Experiencing life as a North Korean heiress would offer a unique perspective on love and duty
Image: tvN
Seo Dan from Crash Landing on You
Image: MBC
Charismatic, adventurous, and enigmatic. Swapping lives would blur the lines between reality and fiction in a thrilling webtoon-inspired adventure
Kang Chul from W - Two Worlds
Determined, humble, and hardworking. Trading lives would involve navigating the corporate world's challenges and finding purpose amidst adversity
Image: tvN
Jang Geu-rae from Misaeng: Incomplete Life
Spirited, resourceful, and resilient. Swapping lives would entail navigating palace intrigue and uncovering the truth behind a web of deceit
Oh Sunny from The Last Empress
Image: SBS
Spirited, adventurous, and compassionate. Experiencing life as a cross-dressing eunuch in the Joseon era would offer a taste of romance and intrigue
Hong Ra-on from Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS2