Pujya Doss

MARCH 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Characters You'd Swap Lives With

Image:  MBC

Go Eun-chan from Coffee Prince 

Spunky, independent, and adventurous. Swapping lives would mean experiencing the joy of breaking gender stereotypes in a cozy café

Immortal, wise, and brooding. Experiencing life as a legendary goblin would offer insight into love, friendship, and the passage of time

Image:  tvN

Kim Shin from Goblin 

Regal, determined, and romantic. Stepping into his shoes means exploring parallel universes and experiencing the weight of kingship

Image:  SBS

Lee Gon from The King: Eternal Monarch 

Courageous, resilient, and compassionate. Trading lives would entail navigating the divide between North and South Korea while finding unexpected love

Image:  tvN

Yoon Se-ri from Crash Landing on You 

Mysterious, stylish, and haunted by her past. Swapping lives would involve managing a hotel for ghosts and confronting unresolved emotions

Image:  tvN

Jang Man-wol from Hotel Del Luna 

Elegant, determined, and fiercely independent. Experiencing life as a North Korean heiress would offer a unique perspective on love and duty

Image:  tvN

Seo Dan from Crash Landing on You 

Image:  MBC

Charismatic, adventurous, and enigmatic. Swapping lives would blur the lines between reality and fiction in a thrilling webtoon-inspired adventure

Kang Chul from W - Two Worlds 

Determined, humble, and hardworking. Trading lives would involve navigating the corporate world's challenges and finding purpose amidst adversity

Image:  tvN

Jang Geu-rae from Misaeng: Incomplete Life 

Spirited, resourceful, and resilient. Swapping lives would entail navigating palace intrigue and uncovering the truth behind a web of deceit

Oh Sunny from The Last Empress 

Image:  SBS

Spirited, adventurous, and compassionate. Experiencing life as a cross-dressing eunuch in the Joseon era would offer a taste of romance and intrigue

Hong Ra-on from Love in the Moonlight 

Image:  KBS2

