Pujya Doss

april 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Clichés We Can’t Get Enough Of

Our lead trips and falls, only to be miraculously caught by the love interest in a swoon-worthy embrace

Image credits: tvN

The Accidental Back Hug

Destiny strikes when our characters bump into each other in a crowded street, spilling coffee or dropping belongings

Image credits: tvN

The Fateful First Meeting

A fake romance blossoms into real feelings when a business deal or situation forces them to pretend to be a couple

The Contractual Relationship

Image credits: tvN

A car accident or bump on the head wipes the love interest's memory, leading to hilarious or heartwarming attempts to win them back

The amnesia trope

Image credits: tvN

The supportive best friend secretly harbors feelings for the main character, creating a love triangle

The Second Lead Syndrome

Image credits: tvN

A tired character gets a sweet piggyback ride from their love interest, often after a moment of weakness or emotional vulnerability

The Piggyback Ride

Image credits: tvN

A sudden downpour forces the characters to huddle under a single umbrella, leading to close proximity and fluttering hearts

The Shared Umbrella

Image credits: tvN

A simple yet heartwarming date where the characters slurp down delicious ramen, symbolizing comfort and connection

The Ramen Date

Image credits: tvN

A wealthy heir and someone from ordinary circumstances falls in love, overcoming societal boundaries

The Chaebol and Commoner

Image credits: tvN

The sound of waves crashing sets the scene for a heartfelt confession of love, often under a beautiful sunset

The Beach Confession

Image credits: tvN

