10 K-drama Clichés We Can’t Get Enough Of
Our lead trips and falls, only to be miraculously caught by the love interest in a swoon-worthy embrace
Image credits: tvN
The Accidental Back Hug
Destiny strikes when our characters bump into each other in a crowded street, spilling coffee or dropping belongings
Image credits: tvN
The Fateful First Meeting
A fake romance blossoms into real feelings when a business deal or situation forces them to pretend to be a couple
The Contractual Relationship
Image credits: tvN
A car accident or bump on the head wipes the love interest's memory, leading to hilarious or heartwarming attempts to win them back
The amnesia trope
Image credits: tvN
The supportive best friend secretly harbors feelings for the main character, creating a love triangle
The Second Lead Syndrome
Image credits: tvN
A tired character gets a sweet piggyback ride from their love interest, often after a moment of weakness or emotional vulnerability
The Piggyback Ride
Image credits: tvN
A sudden downpour forces the characters to huddle under a single umbrella, leading to close proximity and fluttering hearts
The Shared Umbrella
Image credits: tvN
A simple yet heartwarming date where the characters slurp down delicious ramen, symbolizing comfort and connection
The Ramen Date
Image credits: tvN
A wealthy heir and someone from ordinary circumstances falls in love, overcoming societal boundaries
The Chaebol and Commoner
Image credits: tvN
The sound of waves crashing sets the scene for a heartfelt confession of love, often under a beautiful sunset
The Beach Confession
Image credits: tvN