10 K-drama couples fans want to reunite
In My Love from the Star, their out-of-this-world chemistry illuminated screens. Fans anticipate a stellar reunion
Image: SBS
Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim showcased undeniable chemistry, making it a workplace romance dream. A fan-favorite duo for a delightful reunion
Image: tvN
Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young
Descendants of the Sun sizzled with their on-screen chemistry. Fans eagerly await the sparks of their reunion
Image: KBS2
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo
Healer delivered thrilling action-packed romance. Fans long for the excitement of their reunion
Image: KBS2
Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young
Across dimensions in W - Two Worlds, Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo mesmerized. A reunion would transcend expectations
Image: MBC
Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo
Secret Garden wove a magical love story. Fans hope for more enchantment from this iconic pair
Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won
Image: SBS
The Heirs left fans longing for more of their charming on-screen romance. A reunion would be a delight
Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye
Image: SBS
Their undeniable chemistry in Business Proposal carved a lasting impression. Fans eagerly await their return to the screen
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong
Image: SBS
Goblin featured their unforgettable pairing. A reunion in the afterlife would be heavenly, as fans wish
Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na
Image: tvN
Something in the Rain melted hearts with their tender love. Fans eagerly await the heartwarming reunion of this beloved couple
Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin
Image: JTBC