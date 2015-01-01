10 K-drama couples rumoured to be dating
Kim Soo Hyun and So Ye Ji who played Moon Gang Tae and Ko Mun Young in Its Okay To Not Be Okay, share such an adorable chemistry be it on-screen or behind it that it's simply hard for fans to believe that they aren't dating
SOURCE: NETFLIX
Lee Junho and Lim Yoon Ah sent the K-drama fandom into a frenzy as they blended into their characters for King The Land so well, that there were rumours suggesting a real-life romance between the two
SOURCE: JTBC
Song Kang and Han So Hee when paired together in Nevertheless, attracted massive global attention. Their heart fluttering chemistry in the drama compelled fans to believe they’re dating
SOURCE: NETFLIX
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong became K-drama’s globally acclaimed couple after they took the lead in Business Proposal. They cute romance in the drama landed them in dating rumours
SOURCE: SBS
Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won shared the screen together in Fight For My Way. From childhood to adulthood they simply delivered couple goals making it hard to believe the two aren’t romantically involved
SOURCE: KBS2
Park Bo Gum and Jang Nara found themselves surrounded with dating rumours after performing exceptionally well alongside each other in 2015 drama I Remember You. However the rumours never came true
SOURCE: KBS2
Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na first captivated the audience with their pairing in Goblin and then with their reunion for Touch Your Heart. Their ever-loved on-screen chemistry unfortunately never turned into real life romance
SOURCE: tvN
Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young, the ever-so adored couple shared such a heartwarming chemistry both on-screen and off-screen since starring together in Strong Woman Bo Soon that fans continue to ship the two together
SOURCE: NETFLIX
Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi went from being enemies in The Witch to lovers in Our Last Summer. This transition of the two was so naturally portrayed on screen that it was just disappointing to know they were just good friends.
SOURCE: SBS
Click Here
Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young got embroiled in dating rumours after starring together in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. Their chemistry together was so widely loved that the actors took even the rumours as a complement to their performance
SOURCE: tvN