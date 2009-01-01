Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 12, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-drama Couples That Dated Off-screen

The most popular K-drama couple of 2020, they got married in March 2022

Hyun Bin- Son Ye Jin (Crash Landing on You)

Image: Hyun Bin's Instagram

They dated for two years before breaking up in 2017

Lee Joon Gi- Jeon Hye Bin (Gunman in Joseon)

Image: KBS2

They dated for one year before breaking up in 2017

Nam Joo Hyuk- Lee Sung Kyung (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo)

Image: MBC TV

They have been married since 2013 and have two children 

Ji Sung- Lee Bo Young (Save the Last Dance for Me)

Image: SBS

They dated for two years before breaking up in 2015

Lee Min Ho- Park Min Young (City Hunter)

Image: SBS

Song Joong Ki- Song Hye Kyo (Descendants of the Sun)

Image: KBS 2TV

They got married in 2017 but divorced in 2019 

The cast of Reply 1988 officially confirmed that they are dating in the year 2017 and have been strong ever since

Image: tvN

Lee Hyeri- Ryu Jun Yeol (Reply 1988)

They were rumored to be dating but never confirmed it 

Image: SBS

Lee Jong Suk- Park Shin Hye (The Heirs)

Ever since the couple officially announced their relationship in 2015, they’ve been growing as the fans’ favorite pairing

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah (A Gentleman's Dignity)

Image: SBS

They dated for one year before breaking up in 2009

Yoon Eun Hye and Lee Dong Wook (My Fair Lady)

Image: KBS2TV

