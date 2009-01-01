10 K-drama Couples That Dated Off-screen
The most popular K-drama couple of 2020, they got married in March 2022
Hyun Bin- Son Ye Jin (Crash Landing on You)
Image: Hyun Bin's Instagram
They dated for two years before breaking up in 2017
Lee Joon Gi- Jeon Hye Bin (Gunman in Joseon)
Image: KBS2
They dated for one year before breaking up in 2017
Nam Joo Hyuk- Lee Sung Kyung (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo)
Image: MBC TV
They have been married since 2013 and have two children
Ji Sung- Lee Bo Young (Save the Last Dance for Me)
Image: SBS
They dated for two years before breaking up in 2015
Lee Min Ho- Park Min Young (City Hunter)
Image: SBS
Song Joong Ki- Song Hye Kyo (Descendants of the Sun)
Image: KBS 2TV
They got married in 2017 but divorced in 2019
The cast of Reply 1988 officially confirmed that they are dating in the year 2017 and have been strong ever since
Image: tvN
Lee Hyeri- Ryu Jun Yeol (Reply 1988)
They were rumored to be dating but never confirmed it
Image: SBS
Lee Jong Suk- Park Shin Hye (The Heirs)
Ever since the couple officially announced their relationship in 2015, they’ve been growing as the fans’ favorite pairing
Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah (A Gentleman's Dignity)
Image: SBS
Click Here
They dated for one year before breaking up in 2009
Yoon Eun Hye and Lee Dong Wook (My Fair Lady)
Image: KBS2TV