10 K-drama couples we’d like to see again
Moumita Chakraborty
Credit: KBS
Kim Ji Won-Park Seo Joon in Fight for My Way
The actors' playful and pull-push chemistry was a hit with the fans. They were funny and loveable together.
Son Suk Ku and Jeon Yeo Been’s characters shared a unique relationship between them. It was eccentric as well as mature.
Credit: JTBC
Son Suk Ku-Jeon Yeo Been in Be Melodramatic
The JinBin couple made hearts flutter every time they appeared on the screen together. Fans' dreams came true as they tied the know in 2022.
Credits: tvN
Son Ye Jin-Hyun Bin in Crash Landing on You
This K-drama couple still makes rounds on social media for their special and one-of-a-kind relationship portrayed in the series.
Credits: JTBC
Son Suk Ku-Kim Ji Won in My Liberation Notes
Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun hilariously portrayed their characters in this series. Their chemistry was both funny and romantic.
Credits: tvN
Shin Hye Sun-Kim Jung Hyun in Mr Queen
This K-drama couple is one of the most iconic. They are adorable and irresistibly cute on screen together. They also made a cameo appearance in Strong Girl Nam Soon.
Credits: JTBC
Park Hyung Sik-Park Bo Young in Strong Woman Bong Soon
The romance and the chemistry between the two characters was palpable. They were not only extremely cute together but also motivated and built each other up.
Nam Joo Hyuk-Lee Sung Kyung in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Credits: MBC
The sweet and spicy romance shared by the two characters on screen was heart-ponding and exciting. The actors shared great chemistry on screen.
Credits: KBS
Song Joong Ki-Song Hye Kyo in Descendants of the Sun
Their relationship was sometimes toxic and sometimes sweet. But the chemistry shared by the two actors was undeniable. They helped each other grow and heal.
Seo Yi Ji-Kim Soo Hyun in It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Credits: tvN
Click Here
Jung So Min and Lee Min Ki presented an endearing and mature relationship between roommates who slowly turn into lovers.
Jung So Min-Lee Min Ki in Because This Is My First Life
Credits: tvN