10 K-drama Couples with Perfect Chemistry

One of this 2023's most captivating and talked-about couples undoubtedly hails from the ongoing Korean drama, My Demon featuring the dynamic pairing of Song Kang as Jeong Gu-won and Kim Yoo-jung as Do Do-hee
Choi Hyun-wook and Shin Eun-soo's timeless love story in Twinkling Watermelon transported viewers to the nostalgic year of 1995, unfolding a tale of innocence and authenticity
Twinkling Watermelon - Ha Yi-chan and Yoon Cheong-ah
Image: tvN
Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah's enchanting pairing reached a pinnacle in King The Land with a memorable rain-soaked kiss. Beyond the plot, their deep connection and sweet moments portray a resonant love
King The Land - Goo Won and Cheon Sa-rang
Image: JTBC
Returning for its third season in 2023, the hit K-drama Dr. Romantic"once again charmed audiences with the endearing Reset Couple, portrayed by Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung
Dr Romantic 3 - Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae
Image: SBS
Jo In-sung and Han Hyo-joo’s portrayal of Kim Doo-sik and Lee Mi-hyun undeniably earned praise for their exceptional chemistry in the super-hero K-drama, Moving
Moving - Kim Doo-sik and Lee Mi-hyun
Image: Disney+
From its inception, My Dearest has enraptured the hearts of fans, and the love story between Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin is no exception
My Dearest - Lee Jang-hyun and Yoo Gil-chae
Image: MBC
Unspoken but deeply cherished, our affection for gradual, simmering love stories finds its epitome in the enthralling romance of Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong in Doona
Doona! - Lee Won-jun and Lee Doo-na
Image: Netflix
Navigating through time and traversing realms to be with their beloveds, Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been's characters, Nam Si-heon and Han Jun-hee, in A Time Called You have experienced it all
A Time Called You - Nam Si-heon and Han Jun-hee
Image: Netflix
Hwang Min-hyun and Kim So-hyun's depiction of the "DoSol Couple" in My Lovely Liar, a relationship grounded in trust and mutual admiration
My Lovely Liar - Kim Do-ha and Mok Sol-hee
Image: tvN
Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah mesmerized fans with their captivating chemistry in Destined With You. The classic tale of "he falls first and hard" took a delightful twist with the introduction of a love potion