Sanjukta Choudhury

june 30, 2024

10 K-drama Couples With Unmatched Chemistry

Their real-life chemistry translated into an unforgettable on-screen romance

Image credit: tvN

Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin 
Drama: Crash Landing on You 

Their real-life romance added an extra layer of magic to their on-screen relationship

Image credit: KBS 2TV

Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo 
Drama: Descendants of the Sun 

Their playful banter and sizzling moments made them an iconic pair

Park Seo Joon & Park Min Young 
Drama: What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image credit: tvN

Their heartfelt and tender romance captured the hearts of many

Byeon Woo Seok & Kim Hye Yoon
Drama: Lovely Runner

Image credit: tvN

The heart-wrenching and heartwarming moments between them were unforgettable

Gong Yoo & Kim Go Eun 
Drama: Goblin

Image credit: tvN

Their natural chemistry made their romantic development feel genuine and compelling

Ji Chang Wook & Nam Ji Hyun 
Drama: Suspicious Partner

Image credit: SBS

Their real-life relationship brought extra warmth to their on-screen romance

Nam Joo Hyuk & Lee Sung Kyung 
Drama: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image credit: MBC

Their unique love story was enhanced by their undeniable chemistry

Kim Soo Hyun & Jun Ji Hyun 
Drama: My Love from the Star

Image credit: SBS

Their seamless chemistry from ‘Goblin’ carried over, making their romance delightful to watch in this drama

Lee Dong-wook & Yoo In-na
Drama: Touch Your Heart

Image credit: tvN

Their adorable and dynamic relationship, filled with humor and affection, won over audiences

Park Hyung-sik & Park Bo-young 
Drama: Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Image credit: JTBC

