10 K-drama Couples With Unmatched Chemistry
Their real-life chemistry translated into an unforgettable on-screen romance
Image credit: tvN
Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin
Drama: Crash Landing on You
Their real-life romance added an extra layer of magic to their on-screen relationship
Image credit: KBS 2TV
Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo
Drama: Descendants of the Sun
Their playful banter and sizzling moments made them an iconic pair
Park Seo Joon & Park Min Young
Drama: What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image credit: tvN
Their heartfelt and tender romance captured the hearts of many
Byeon Woo Seok & Kim Hye Yoon
Drama: Lovely Runner
Image credit: tvN
The heart-wrenching and heartwarming moments between them were unforgettable
Gong Yoo & Kim Go Eun
Drama: Goblin
Image credit: tvN
Their natural chemistry made their romantic development feel genuine and compelling
Ji Chang Wook & Nam Ji Hyun
Drama: Suspicious Partner
Image credit: SBS
Their real-life relationship brought extra warmth to their on-screen romance
Nam Joo Hyuk & Lee Sung Kyung
Drama: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image credit: MBC
Their unique love story was enhanced by their undeniable chemistry
Kim Soo Hyun & Jun Ji Hyun
Drama: My Love from the Star
Image credit: SBS
Their seamless chemistry from ‘Goblin’ carried over, making their romance delightful to watch in this drama
Lee Dong-wook & Yoo In-na
Drama: Touch Your Heart
Image credit: tvN
Their adorable and dynamic relationship, filled with humor and affection, won over audiences
Park Hyung-sik & Park Bo-young
Drama: Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image credit: JTBC