10 K-Drama Dads Who Embraced Fatherhood
Ik Jun, a busy single dad, never compromises on his parental responsibilities. His son Woo Joo understands and appreciates his dedication
Hospital Playlist
Reply 1988
Kim Sung Kyun is a fun-loving dad who enjoys cracking jokes and letting loose. His son Jung Hwan supports and uplifts him
At 37, Hong Dae Young's life is filled with regrets but when he goes back in time, being a dad remains his priority
18 Again
Seo Chung Myung's dreams and determination inspire his daughter Dal Mi to become a successful entrepreneur
Start-Up
Woo Gwang Ho selflessly prioritizes his daughter's needs, supports her dreams, and nurtures her self-confidence
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Lawyer Hong Yoo Chan and his daughter Cha Young clash due to their opposing beliefs, but their love and collaboration become key in bringing down a powerful
Vincenzo
Bok Joo's dad, Kim Chang Gul, supports her weightlifting dreams through his chicken restaurant, showing love and gratitude through food
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Young Shin's adoptive father, Chae Chi Soo is a supportive lawyer and coffee shop owner, providing love and stability
Healer
Among the intense competition of SKY Castle, Hwang Chi Young stands out as a supportive father who prioritizes his son's happiness over academic achievements
SKY Castle
Song Yon Dal and Jang Ok Boon's plans for retirement are interrupted when their four adult children return home, each facing personal and professional challenges
Once Again