Heading 3

 Sugandha Srivastava

july 10, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-Drama Dads Who Embraced Fatherhood

Ik Jun, a busy single dad, never compromises on his parental responsibilities. His son Woo Joo understands and appreciates his dedication

Hospital Playlist

Source: tvN

Reply 1988

Source: tvN

Kim Sung Kyun is a fun-loving dad who enjoys cracking jokes and letting loose. His son Jung Hwan supports and uplifts him

At 37, Hong Dae Young's life is filled with regrets but when he goes back in time, being a dad remains his priority

18 Again

Source: JTBC

Seo Chung Myung's dreams and determination inspire his daughter Dal Mi to become a successful entrepreneur

Start-Up

Source: tvN

Woo Gwang Ho selflessly prioritizes his daughter's needs, supports her dreams, and nurtures her self-confidence

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Source: ENA

Lawyer Hong Yoo Chan and his daughter Cha Young clash due to their opposing beliefs, but their love and collaboration become key in bringing down a powerful 

Vincenzo

Source: tvN

Bok Joo's dad, Kim Chang Gul, supports her weightlifting dreams through his chicken restaurant, showing love and gratitude through food

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Source: MBC

Young Shin's adoptive father, Chae Chi Soo is a supportive lawyer and coffee shop owner, providing love and stability

Healer

Source: KBS2

Among the intense competition of SKY Castle, Hwang Chi Young stands out as a supportive father who prioritizes his son's happiness over academic achievements

SKY Castle

Source: JTBC

Song Yon Dal and Jang Ok Boon's plans for retirement are interrupted when their four adult children return home, each facing personal and professional challenges

Source: KBS2

Once Again

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here