10 K-drama Food That Made Us Drool
A vibrant rice bowl mixed with colorful veggies, marinated meat, and a spicy gochujang sauce. A feast for the eyes and taste buds!
Bibimbap
Fermented napa cabbage with a spicy, sour, and funky flavor. A staple side dish and key ingredient in many Korean meals
Kimchi
Spicy stir-fried rice cakes in a gochujang-based sauce, often topped with fish cakes and boiled eggs. A street food favorite!
Tteokbokki
Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and coated in a variety of sweet and savory sauces. A finger-licking good experience
Korean Fried Chicken
Glass noodles stir-fried with vegetables, meat, and sesame oil, creating a sweet and savory symphony of textures. A classic Korean dish
Japchae
Grilled marinated pork belly served with lettuce, ssamjang sauce, and various banchan (side dishes). A sizzling and interactive barbecue delight
Samgyeopsal
Soft tofu stew simmered in a spicy broth with seafood, vegetables, and gochujang. A comforting and flavorful hot pot
Sundubu Jjigae
Savory seafood pancake packed with scallions, shrimp, and other treasures from the sea. A crispy and flavorful bite
Haemul Pajeon
Spicy army stew made with a mix of sausages, spam, kimchi, and instant noodles. A hearty and unique fusion dish
Budae Jjigae
Sweet pan-fried dough filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nuts. A warm and gooey comfort food treat
Hotteok
