Heading 3

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

10 K-drama Foods That Made Us Drool

Image credits: Pexels

Bibimbap

A vibrant rice bowl mixed with colorful veggies, marinated meat, and a spicy gochujang sauce. A feast for the eyes and taste buds!

Fermented napa cabbage with a spicy, sour, and funky flavor. A staple side dish and key ingredient in many Korean meals

Image credits: Pexels

Kimchi

Spicy stir-fried rice cakes in a gochujang-based sauce, often topped with fish cakes and boiled eggs. A street food favorite!

Image credits: Pexels

Tteokbokki

Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and coated in a variety of sweet and savory sauces. A finger-licking good experience

Image credits: Pexels

Korean Fried Chicken

Glass noodles stir-fried with vegetables, meat, and sesame oil, creating a sweet and savory symphony of textures. A classic Korean dish

Japchae

Image credits: Pexels

Grilled marinated pork belly served with lettuce, ssamjang sauce, and various banchan (side dishes). A sizzling and interactive barbecue delight

Samgyeopsal

Image credits: Pexels

Soft tofu stew simmered in a spicy broth with seafood, vegetables, and gochujang. A comforting and flavorful hot pot

Sundubu Jjigae

Image credits: Pexels

Savory seafood pancake packed with scallions, shrimp, and other treasures from the sea. A crispy and flavorful bite

Haemul Pajeon

Image credits: Pexels

Spicy army stew made with a mix of sausages, spam, kimchi, and instant noodles. A hearty and unique fusion dish

Budae Jjigae

Image credits: Pexels

Sweet pan-fried dough filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nuts. A warm and gooey comfort food treat

Hotteok

Image credits: Pexels

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here