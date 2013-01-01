Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 19, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-drama friendships we all envy

In addition to the central romance, the banter-filled camaraderie between Yoo Shi Jin and Seo Dae Young adds depth and humor to the series

Descendants of the Sun

Image:  KBS2

The iconic bromance between the Goblin and Grim Reaper, living under one roof while avoiding each other, is a memorable highlight of this fantasy drama

Goblin

 Image:  tvN

Hwa Shin and Jung Won's bromance takes center stage, showcasing their close bond even as they navigate the complexities of almost sharing the same girlfriend

Don't Dare To Dream

Image:  SBS

Seo Jun and Su Ho's friendship undergoes challenges when they fall for the same girl, leading to growth, understanding, and resolution of past misunderstanding

True Beauty

 Image:  tvN

 In the midst of despair, Je Hyuk finds solace in the unexpected friendship with Joon Ho, a prison guard, providing a silver lining to his challenging situation

Prison Playbook

Image:  tvN

The loyalty and sacrifices of palace guard Kim Byung Yeon contribute to the unforgettable bromance, offering protection and support to the crown prince

Love In The Moonlight

Image:  JTBC

The odd couple dynamic between diva Woon Kwang and stoic bodyguard Sul Woo evolves into an unexpected bond, filled with humor and genuine care

Man To Man

Image:  JTBC

Initially expected to clash, the subtle development of an unbreakable bond between two characters adds depth and humor to the workplace comedy

Good Manager

Image: KBS2 

While the romantic connection transcends space and time, the memorable bond between Lee Gon and his bodyguard Jo Young is equally unforgettable

The King: Eternal Monarch

 Image:  SBS

Addressing real-life issues, the emotional bromance between Nam Soon and Heung Soo in the high school setting leaves a lasting impact on viewers

School 2013

Image:  KBS2

