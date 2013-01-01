10 K-drama friendships we all envy
In addition to the central romance, the banter-filled camaraderie between Yoo Shi Jin and Seo Dae Young adds depth and humor to the series
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
The iconic bromance between the Goblin and Grim Reaper, living under one roof while avoiding each other, is a memorable highlight of this fantasy drama
Goblin
Image: tvN
Hwa Shin and Jung Won's bromance takes center stage, showcasing their close bond even as they navigate the complexities of almost sharing the same girlfriend
Don't Dare To Dream
Image: SBS
Seo Jun and Su Ho's friendship undergoes challenges when they fall for the same girl, leading to growth, understanding, and resolution of past misunderstanding
True Beauty
Image: tvN
In the midst of despair, Je Hyuk finds solace in the unexpected friendship with Joon Ho, a prison guard, providing a silver lining to his challenging situation
Prison Playbook
Image: tvN
The loyalty and sacrifices of palace guard Kim Byung Yeon contribute to the unforgettable bromance, offering protection and support to the crown prince
Love In The Moonlight
Image: JTBC
The odd couple dynamic between diva Woon Kwang and stoic bodyguard Sul Woo evolves into an unexpected bond, filled with humor and genuine care
Man To Man
Image: JTBC
Initially expected to clash, the subtle development of an unbreakable bond between two characters adds depth and humor to the workplace comedy
Good Manager
Image: KBS2
While the romantic connection transcends space and time, the memorable bond between Lee Gon and his bodyguard Jo Young is equally unforgettable
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
Click Here
Addressing real-life issues, the emotional bromance between Nam Soon and Heung Soo in the high school setting leaves a lasting impact on viewers
School 2013
Image: KBS2