10 K-drama girlfriend types you should know
Pujya Doss
Image credits: JTBC
The Innocent Sweetheart
Pure-hearted and naive, she brings warmth to every scene with her genuine kindness and optimism, often serving as the moral compass for others
Fearless and independent, she challenges societal norms with her strong-willed nature, fighting for justice and equality in every situation
Image credits: JTBC
The Fiery Rebel
Adorable yet accident-prone, her endearing clumsiness adds comedic charm to the storyline, often leading to unexpected and hilarious situations
Image credits: JTBC
The Clumsy Cutie
With an aura of mystery surrounding her, she captivates with her secretive past and hidden depths, drawing others into her enigmatic world
Image credits: JTBC
The Mysterious Enigma
Graceful and refined, she exudes sophistication and class, navigating through the complexities of high society with effortless charm and grace
Image credits: JTBC
The Elegant Heiress
Sporty and outgoing, she wins hearts with her tomboyish charm and infectious energy, effortlessly breaking gender stereotypes along the way
Image credits: JTBC
The Tomboyish Charmer
Fresh-faced and eager to learn, she navigates the workplace with wide-eyed curiosity and determination, proving herself despite the challenges she faces
The Innocent Intern
Image credits: JTBC
Confident and outspoken, she commands attention with her sharp wit and sass, unapologetically taking on the world with style and attitude
Image credits: JTBC
The Sassy Diva
Unconventional and eccentric, she marches to the beat of her own drum, embracing her unique quirks and inspiring others to do the same
The Quirky Eccentric
Image credits: JTBC
Compassionate and nurturing, she puts others' needs before her own, offering unwavering support and love in times of joy and hardship
The Selfless Caretaker
Image credits: JTBC