may 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama girlfriend types you should know

Pujya Doss

Image credits: JTBC

The Innocent Sweetheart

Pure-hearted and naive, she brings warmth to every scene with her genuine kindness and optimism, often serving as the moral compass for others

Fearless and independent, she challenges societal norms with her strong-willed nature, fighting for justice and equality in every situation

Image credits: JTBC

The Fiery Rebel

Adorable yet accident-prone, her endearing clumsiness adds comedic charm to the storyline, often leading to unexpected and hilarious situations

Image credits: JTBC

The Clumsy Cutie

With an aura of mystery surrounding her, she captivates with her secretive past and hidden depths, drawing others into her enigmatic world

Image credits: JTBC

The Mysterious Enigma

Graceful and refined, she exudes sophistication and class, navigating through the complexities of high society with effortless charm and grace

Image credits: JTBC

The Elegant Heiress

Sporty and outgoing, she wins hearts with her tomboyish charm and infectious energy, effortlessly breaking gender stereotypes along the way

Image credits: JTBC

The Tomboyish Charmer

Fresh-faced and eager to learn, she navigates the workplace with wide-eyed curiosity and determination, proving herself despite the challenges she faces

The Innocent Intern

Image credits: JTBC

Confident and outspoken, she commands attention with her sharp wit and sass, unapologetically taking on the world with style and attitude

Image credits: JTBC

The Sassy Diva

Unconventional and eccentric, she marches to the beat of her own drum, embracing her unique quirks and inspiring others to do the same

The Quirky Eccentric

Image credits: JTBC

Compassionate and nurturing, she puts others' needs before her own, offering unwavering support and love in times of joy and hardship

The Selfless Caretaker

Image credits: JTBC

