10 K-drama Girls Bosses you can't miss
A fashion CEO who falls for a North Korean captain, she's a force in business and love.
Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) - Crash Landing on You
Brilliant high schooler turned pub manager, she's intelligent and unafraid to fight for her beliefs.
Jo Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi) - Itaewon Class
CEO of a ghostly hotel, beautiful and powerful with a mysterious past.
Jang Man-wol (IU) - Hotel del Luna
Independent hotel CEO in love with a photographer, she's successful and compassionate.
Cha Soo-hyun (Song Hye-kyo) - Encounter
Director at a top internet company, smart, savvy, and always ahead.
Bae Ta-mi (Im Soo-jung) - Search: WWW
Married woman in love with a younger man, passionate and willing to fight for love.
Oh Hye-won (Kim Hee-ae) - Secret Affair
Successful children's author with a unique personality, intelligent and unapologetically herself.
Go Moon-young (Seo Ye-ji) - It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Fearless lawyer fighting corruption with a mafia consigliere, resourceful and cunning.
Hong Cha-young (Jeon Yeo-been) - Vincenzo
Mysterious woman connected to a famous writer, skilled in martial arts, and always protecting loved ones.
Jeon Seol (Im Soo-jung) - Chicago Typewriter
Popular student struggling with self-esteem, strong and standing up for what's right.
Kang Soo-jin (Park Yoo-na) - True Beauty