10 K-drama inspirations for Valentine's Day
A captivating tale of cross-border romance, defying odds, and cultural barriers, making it a perfect Valentine's Day watch
Crash Landing On You
My Love from the Star
Eternal love transcends time and space, showcasing a heartwarming connection ideal for a romantic holiday
Intense chemistry amidst danger and duty, epitomizing the power of love in the face of adversity
Descendants of the Sun
A mystical love story blending fantasy and romance, offering a unique and enchanting viewing experience for Valentine's Day
Goblin
A healing journey intertwined with romance, portraying the transformative power of love in overcoming past traumas
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A delightful workplace romance filled with humor and heartfelt moments, perfect for a cozy Valentine's Day binge
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
A heartwarming portrayal of young love and self-discovery, inspiring viewers with its uplifting message
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
A charming love story set in a professional setting, delivering sweet moments and genuine emotions for Valentine's Day
Touch Your Heart
Exploring the balance between passion and romance, offering a fresh perspective on love amidst personal interests
Her Private Life
Nostalgic and heart-touching, capturing the essence of first loves and enduring friendships, perfect for a sentimental Valentine's Day celebration
Reply 1988
