Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama inspirations for Valentine's Day

A captivating tale of cross-border romance, defying odds, and cultural barriers, making it a perfect Valentine's Day watch

Image: tvN

Crash Landing On You

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS

Eternal love transcends time and space, showcasing a heartwarming connection ideal for a romantic holiday

Intense chemistry amidst danger and duty, epitomizing the power of love in the face of adversity

Descendants of the Sun

Image: KBS2

A mystical love story blending fantasy and romance, offering a unique and enchanting viewing experience for Valentine's Day

Goblin

Image: tvN

A healing journey intertwined with romance, portraying the transformative power of love in overcoming past traumas

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image: tvN

A delightful workplace romance filled with humor and heartfelt moments, perfect for a cozy Valentine's Day binge

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image: tvN

A heartwarming portrayal of young love and self-discovery, inspiring viewers with its uplifting message

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image: MBC

A charming love story set in a professional setting, delivering sweet moments and genuine emotions for Valentine's Day

Touch Your Heart

Image: tvN

Exploring the balance between passion and romance, offering a fresh perspective on love amidst personal interests

Her Private Life

Image: tvN

Nostalgic and heart-touching, capturing the essence of first loves and enduring friendships, perfect for a sentimental Valentine's Day celebration

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here