PUJYA DOSS

june 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Kisses That Made You Sigh

Bosses in love! After 10 years, a handsome CEO finally realizes his feelings for his amazing secretary with a steamy kiss

Image:  tvN

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim 

Park MinYoung goes from one hot CEO to another! This time, it's a passionate backroom kiss that heats things up

Image:  tvN.

Her Private Life 

Love takes flight! A beautiful tattoo hints at a heart-fluttering romance between classmates

Nevertheless 

Image:  JTBC.

Love triangle alert! Two CEOs vie for attention, while the heroine embraces both business and romance (with a steamy kiss!)

Business Proposal 

Image: SBS

Mafia lawyer finds love! Steals kisses from a fiery lawyer while fighting bad guys. Giving another reason to love bad boys

Vincenzo 

Image:  tvN.

Unexpected romance! A writer and a caretaker find comfort in birthday kisses and an unlikely friendship

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

Image:  tvN.

A superpowered bodyguard gets a surprise! Her boss leans in for a romantic piano kiss.

Strong Girl BongSoon

Image:  JTBC

Love across borders! Heiress and soldier defy danger and share sweet kisses after a close call

Crash Landing On You 

Image:  tvN.

A boss overcomes his doubts! Shares a passionate kiss with his tomboy barista employee

Coffee Prince 

Image:  MBC.

Mystery and romance! A masked night courier sweeps a reporter off her feet with a blindfolded kiss

Healer

Image:  KBS2.

