10 K-Drama Kisses That'll Make You Swoon
Bosses in love! After 10 years, a handsome CEO finally realizes his feelings for his amazing secretary with a steamy kiss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
Park MinYoung goes from one hot CEO to another! This time, it's a passionate backroom kiss that heats things up
Image: tvN.
Her Private Life
Love takes flight! A beautiful tattoo hints at a heart-fluttering romance between classmates
Image: JTBC.
Nevertheless
Love triangle alert! Two CEOs vie for attention, while the heroine embraces both business and romance (with a steamy kiss!)
Business Proposal
Image: SBS
Mafia lawyer finds love! Steals kisses from a fiery lawyer while fighting bad guys. Giving another reason to love bad boys
Vincenzo
Image: tvN.
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay
Image: tvN.
Unexpected romance! A writer and a caretaker find comfort in birthday kisses and an unlikely friendship
Strong Girl BongSoon
Image: JTBC
A superpowered bodyguard gets a surprise! Her boss leans in for a romantic piano kiss.
Love across borders! Heiress and soldier defy danger and share sweet kisses after a close call
Crash Landing On You
Image: tvN.
A boss overcomes his doubts! Shares a passionate kiss with his tomboy barista employee
Coffee Prince
Image: MBC.
Mystery and romance! A masked night courier sweeps a reporter off her feet with a blindfolded kiss
Healer
Image: KBS2.