10 K-drama leads we want to meet in real life
Lee Young-joon is charming and stylish as he manages work and love.
Image: tvN
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Ryan Gold, an art gallery director, mixes style and romance perfectly.
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
Park Sae-ro-yi is a stylish rebel fighting societal norms with cool streetwear.
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, looks great in both historical and modern outfits.
Goblin
Image: Management SOOP
Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian-Korean mafia lawyer, is stylish and sophisticated.
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
Joo Joong-won, a wealthy CEO, shows off his polished style in a supernatural romance.
The Master's Sun
Image: SBS
Sa Hye-jun, a model-turned-actor, shows off his fashion sense in the entertainment world.
Record of Youth
Image: tvN
Kang Ji-Woon, from a rich family, blends casual and formal looks in this modern tale.
Cinderella and Four Knights
Image: tvN
Goo Chan-sung, a hotel manager, mixes classic and modern fashion in a ghostly romance.
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN
Emperor Lee Gon looks elegant, blending traditional and modern styles seamlessly.
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS