Heading 3

Pujya Doss

june 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama leads we want to meet in real life

Lee Young-joon is charming and stylish as he manages work and love.

Image: tvN

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Ryan Gold, an art gallery director, mixes style and romance perfectly.

Image: tvN

Her Private Life

Park Sae-ro-yi is a stylish rebel fighting societal norms with cool streetwear.

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC

Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, looks great in both historical and modern outfits.

Goblin

Image: Management SOOP

Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian-Korean mafia lawyer, is stylish and sophisticated.

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

Joo Joong-won, a wealthy CEO, shows off his polished style in a supernatural romance.

The Master's Sun

Image: SBS

Sa Hye-jun, a model-turned-actor, shows off his fashion sense in the entertainment world.

Record of Youth

Image: tvN

Kang Ji-Woon, from a rich family, blends casual and formal looks in this modern tale.

Cinderella and Four Knights

Image: tvN

Goo Chan-sung, a hotel manager, mixes classic and modern fashion in a ghostly romance.

Hotel Del Luna

Image: tvN

Emperor Lee Gon looks elegant, blending traditional and modern styles seamlessly.

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image: SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here