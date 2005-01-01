Heading 3

april 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama leads with the deepest voices 

Pujya Doss

IMAGE: SBS

Kim Min Jae

Kim Min Jae is a popular actor known for his deep and raspy voice that draws viewers in. He has played in dramas like Dr. Romantic and Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist and Goblin

Kim Woo Bin is a famous actor who rose to fame after his role in Heirs. Apart from his acting skills, Kim Woo Bin is also known for his deep and calming voice that can make anyone feel at ease

IMAGE: SBS

Kim Woo Bin

Lee SooHyuk has a captivating voice that makes you want to listen to him for hours. His deep and powerful voice is perfect for fantasy dramas, which he has starred in since his debut in 2010

IMAGE: KBS2

Lee Soo Hyuk

Yeo Jin Goo is a South Korean actor who started his career as a child actor in 2005. He has come a long way since then, and one of the things that has changed over the years is his voice

Image: tvN

Yeo Jin Goo

Lee Dong Wook is an incredibly talented actor who has captivated audiences with his diverse range of characters. One of his defining features is his deep, haunting voice, which adds an extra layer of depth to his performances

Image: tvN

Lee Dong Wook

Kim MinGue is an incredibly talented actor who has won hearts all around the world with his good looks. But let's talk about that voice! His deep, captivating voice is simply mesmerizing

Image: SBS

Kim MinGue

Wi HaJun is not just a handsome guy with a cheerful smile; he also has a really deep and attractive voice that can surprise you. His voice sounds even deeper when he speaks in his local dialect

Wi HaJun

Image: Disney+

Gong Yoo is a very charming actor who has a voice that can make you feel entranced. When he speaks, it's hard not to be captivated by the sound of his voice

Image: Netflix

Gong Yoo

Woo DoHwan has the type of voice that makes you want to listen to it for hours on end. He has a particular way of speaking that is calming, comforting, and healing

Woo DoHwan

Image: Netflix

Lee SunKyun is the first name that comes to mind when we think of actors with a baritone. His beaming, deep voice has a fandom of its own

Lee SunKyun

Image: JTBC

