may 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama love stories that give you butterflies

Pujya Doss

A former couple who broke up 10 years ago reunite to film a documentary They start to fall in love again, but their past threatens to tear them apart

Image: SBS TV

Our Beloved Summer

A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside town and meets a kind-hearted jack-of-all-trades They fall in love as they help each other heal from their pasts

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

A career woman goes on a blind date with her CEO instead of her friend They pretend to be in a relationship, but they start to develop real feelings for each other

Business Proposal

Image: SBS TV

A twin princess disguises herself as a prince to protect her family She falls in love with her bodyguard

Image: KBS2

The King's Affection

A woman's life is narrated by the cells in her brain, including the cells responsible for love, work, and food She falls in love with a game developer

Yumi's Cells 

Image: tvN

A high school fencing prodigy and a former swimmer fell in love in the 1990s

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Image: tvN

A woman who doesn't believe in love and a man who doesn't want to commit start a friends-with-benefits relationship They start to develop real feelings for each other

Nevertheless

Image: JTBC

After a near-death experience, a man joins a team of grim reapers who help people who are considering suicide He falls in love with a woman who is trying to save her younger sister from suicide

Tomorrow 

Image: MBC TV

A palace maid falls in love with the king They face challenges from the king's concubines and the political intrigue of the palace

The Red Sleeve 

Image: MBC TV

Three couples in different stages of their relationships navigate the complexities of love and life in Seoul

Lovestruck in the City

Image: KakaoTV

