10 K-drama love stories that give you butterflies
A former couple who broke up 10 years ago reunite to film a documentary They start to fall in love again, but their past threatens to tear them apart
Image: SBS TV
Our Beloved Summer
A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside town and meets a kind-hearted jack-of-all-trades They fall in love as they help each other heal from their pasts
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
A career woman goes on a blind date with her CEO instead of her friend They pretend to be in a relationship, but they start to develop real feelings for each other
Business Proposal
Image: SBS TV
A twin princess disguises herself as a prince to protect her family She falls in love with her bodyguard
Image: KBS2
The King's Affection
A woman's life is narrated by the cells in her brain, including the cells responsible for love, work, and food She falls in love with a game developer
Yumi's Cells
Image: tvN
A high school fencing prodigy and a former swimmer fell in love in the 1990s
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN
A woman who doesn't believe in love and a man who doesn't want to commit start a friends-with-benefits relationship They start to develop real feelings for each other
Nevertheless
Image: JTBC
After a near-death experience, a man joins a team of grim reapers who help people who are considering suicide He falls in love with a woman who is trying to save her younger sister from suicide
Tomorrow
Image: MBC TV
A palace maid falls in love with the king They face challenges from the king's concubines and the political intrigue of the palace
The Red Sleeve
Image: MBC TV
Three couples in different stages of their relationships navigate the complexities of love and life in Seoul
Lovestruck in the City
Image: KakaoTV